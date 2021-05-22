China criticizes Marise Payne ‘miserable’ comments about her treatment of arrested Australian Yang Hengjun





China has targeted Foreign Minister Marise Payne, labeling her comments that Beijing has kept Australia in the dark on espionage allegations against Australian citizen Yang Hengjun “miserable”. Main points: Yang Hengjun’strial will take place behind closed doors on May 27th

Yang Hengjun’strial will take place behind closed doors on May 27th Senator Payne said that Dr. Yang had no access to his family and limited access to his legal representation since his detention

Senator Payne said that Dr. Yang had no access to his family and limited access to his legal representation since his detention Chinese Embassy in Canberra Australia Must “Respect China’s Judicial Sovereignty” Dr Yang, 56, has been languishing behind bars for more than two years, denying the charges against him and claiming to be a victim of political persecution. ABC has confirmed that his trial will begin on May 27 in Beijing, behind closed doors. Senator Payne had argued that Dr. Yang has not had “access to his family and limited and delayed access to his legal representation” since he was arrested in 2019. “Despite repeated requests from Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the allegations facing Dr Yang,” she said in a statement. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for more transparency from China on the issue of Dr. Yang. ( ABC News: Nick Haggarty The comments sparked fierce opposition from Beijing, which issued a statement through the Chinese embassy in Canberra. “The statement from the Australian Foreign Minister is unfortunate,” a spokesman said. “China has consistently clarified its position on the issue [the] relevant Australian citizen “. The secret life of Yang Hengjun Uniforms, spy novels and secret life. Bread crumbs suggest Australian citizen Yang Hengjun, detained in China for 429 days, was once a Chinese intelligence officer. Read more Australia is demanding that its diplomats in China be allowed access to the closed trial, in what Senator Payne said was “the minimum required to comply with international norms of transparency”. “The Chinese judicial authorities are handling the matter strictly in accordance with the law and fully protect the legal rights of the person concerned,” the embassy spokesman said. “The Australian side must respect China’s judicial sovereignty and refrain from interfering in any form in the lawful handling of the case by the Chinese judicial authorities.” The Federal Opposition said it was supportive of government advocacy for Dr Yang. “We are irritated that the Chinese government has failed to provide information and transparency when it comes to the allegations against Dr Yang,” said Shadow Home Affairs Minister Kristina Keneally. “China and Australia have agreements that should facilitate consular entry into Dr. Yangand should allow consular officials to be able to be present at his trial.” Senator Keneally would not back down if she believed Australia’s strained diplomatic relationship with China damaged the issue of Dr. Yang and she said the issue was “sensitive”. Senator Payne’s last phone call with her Chinese counterpart was in January 2020.

