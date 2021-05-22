Vietnam military force ready to provide security for election day





HANOI, May 22 (Bernama): Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Senator Lieut. General Phan Van Giang had a meeting with the military units on the readiness of the sectors to protect security for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the 15th National Assembly and People’s Committees of all levels for the 2021-2026 term, the News Agency reported. Vietnam (VNA). Acknowledging the positive correlated results achieved by the units in the past, the minister urged them to increase measures to get a clear picture of the current situation and to conduct regular information exchanges to make accurate predictions on sabotage force schemes. hostile. The units were also tasked with monitoring the country’s airspace, sea, islands, border and inland areas, and cyberspace. He ordered the readiness of personnel and facilities for any situation and the preparation of additional plans to guarantee security and safety for the elections, especially those who will deal with acts of sabotage by hostile forces. He also demanded that the units increase their internal and external co-operation to ensure political security, social order and absolute security for the elections. They were advised to work with competent agencies and authorities in localities to deploy patrol forces and to monitor and protect the security of key polling stations and polling stations. Strict enforcement of COVID-19 prevention and control measures along the border was also ordered. Giang said it is necessary to continue training and popularizing military personnel on election laws as well as on the rights and obligations of citizens to vote. Voters across the country will go to the polls on May 23 to elect the 500 15th NA deputies from 866 candidates. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Bernama







