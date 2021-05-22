No evidence, the CBI closes the preliminary investigation against Lalu Prasad in the bribery case

The CBI has closed its preliminary investigation against RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad in a bribery case. (Photo file)

The CBI has closed its preliminary investigation against former Bihar Prime Minister and RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad in a bribery case in 2018 after the agency found no concrete evidence.

The preliminary investigation by the CBI is now closed.

It was alleged that Lalu Prasads son Tejashwi and daughters Chanda and Ragini had bought an AB Exports company for $ 4 in 2011. AB Exports, a conch shell company had bought a property in New Friends Colony in 2007 for Rs 5 Crore.

However, after the company was bought in 2011 by Lalus kin for $ 4, reap-worth properties came to them.

The money is allegedly used through AB Exports by the DLF as bribes in exchange for several projects at New Delhi Railway Station and Bandra Station.

Lalu Prasad came out of a prison in Ranchi earlier this month after Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the fodder fraud case in which he was given jail time.

Provided after spending more than three years behind bars, Lalu Prasad held a long-awaited “virtual interaction” with RJD workers at his home in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad, who suffers from numerous illnesses including diabetes, heart and kidney problems, has been convulsing at his residence in Delhi after his release.