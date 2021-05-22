Nigeria army chief, 10 killed in plane crash | Military News





The incident happened while the plane was landing at Kaduna airport due to bad weather, the military says.

Nigeria’s top military commander, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers were killed when their plane crashed in the north of the country, according to officials. The incident on Friday occurred due to bad weather as the plane was landing at Kaduna International Airport, the armed forces said in a statement, adding that the crash took the lives of 10 other officers including the crew. There was no immediate word on what might have caused the crash, but Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima said more details would be left soon. The names of other military officials who died were not made public. The Nigerian Army regrets announcing the death of Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred after an air strike in Kaduna which also took the lives of 10 other officers, including the crew. Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) May 21, 2021 Attahiru Army Chief of Staff was appointed only by President Muhammadu Buhari in January as part of a high-level military shake-up to better combat widespread violence, including the more than decade-long battle against the Boko Haram militant group. Buhari, a former general elected for the first time in 2015, has been under increasing pressure from allies and critics just as his government is tackling growing security problems in the country. In a statement, the president said the crash was a deadly blow to our mother, at a time when our armed forces are ready to end the security challenges facing the country. Deeply saddened by the airstrike that took the life of Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers. They are all heroes who pay the ultimate price for peace and security on earth. Muhammadu buhari (@MBuhari) May 21, 2021 The U.S. diplomatic mission in Nigeria called the Attahirus death an extraordinary loss for Nigeria on Twitter, adding: We join the mourning Nigerians for the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash. The Nigerian military has been fighting Boko Haram in the northeast since 2009, in a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 and displaced about two million. Attahiru died as reports surfaced that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had been seriously injured or possibly killed after clashes with a rival faction. The army chief had once been in charge of leading the front line offensive against Shekaus fighters in the northeast in 2017. Local intelligence sources said Shekau was seriously injured this week when the ISIL-linked Islamic State in the West African Province (ISWAP) attacked his stronghold in the Sambisa forest in the northeastern state of Borno. Sources said Shekau was injured when he shot himself in an attempt to avoid capture. The Boko Haram leader has been reported killed several times since the beginning of the conflict, only to reappear later. The Nigerian military has said it was still investigating the reports and neither ISWAP nor Boko Haram had issued any statement regarding the attack on Sambisa or the Shekaus locations.







