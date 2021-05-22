Biodiversity conservation: Alarm bells are ringing, let’s find solutions together | News from Chandigarh

By Yadu Bhardwaj & Dr Sunil Kumar

The theme for International Biodiversity Day (IDB) this year is: Have been part of the solution. IDB is celebrated on May 22 with the aim of raising awareness and awareness about biodiversity. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected social and economic systems worldwide. Many lives have been lost, many orphaned children and many others have become homeless.

What tends to be forgotten is that the loss of biological diversity, habitat fragmentation, and increased human-wildlife interface have resulted in the spread of zoonotic diseases like this. The vibration of civilization from disease has forced us to reconsider our position and role in nature. We have been made to realize that we are not masters of nature but only an active ingredient of this infinite system. Our survival and well-being are conditional on the harmonious functioning of natural systems.

So far, the whole discourse on environmental management has focused on making humanity understand how its actions have led to the destruction of ecosystems and the deterioration of earth systems. However, 2020 was a watershed year and from now on the whole focus should be on how man, as part of the planet, can help regenerate biological systems that affect life on earth.

Today even a child studying in primary school can show that deforestation, air pollution, water scarcity, climate change and waste disposal are the main environmental problems and the rate of species extinction is increasing every year. According to the State Birds of India report released last year, 79% of the bird species studied showed a decline over the past five years. Linear projects have created artificial fragmentation in habitats and increased the incidence of human-animal conflicts. While awareness of environmental issues has increased, it has not translated into any substantive action.

Now is the time to start looking for solutions to the problems of biodiversity loss. International organizations and governments alone cannot achieve this goal, every individual using ecosystem services must bear the burden of unlocking the damage already done.

So how do we get started? As a first step, each individual should do their own environmental audit and get an idea about its ecological footprint. For example, we can ask ourselves a simple question: How can I reduce water use? This type of audit on the use of scarce natural resources such as fossil fuels at the individual level will help us achieve resource efficiency and the integral effect across the country and the world would be tremendous.

In addition, during routine activity like using a polyethylene bag or getting an elevator, we may ask ourselves: Can I use an alternative? Finally, whenever we are using a commodity, we may ask ourselves: Do I really need this?

Whenever anything is available for free, it is taken for granted and not used wisely. Unsustainable fishing that feeds the flour and fish oil industry (FMFO) is resulting in the collapse of fish stocks and marine ecology, thus threatening food security and causing serious environmental issues. As individuals we need to understand the importance of intangible services and benefits like clean air and water provided by trees and forests. An average human being requires 550 liters of pure oxygen per day, which comes from the trees and phytoplankton present in lakes and oceans. How much money are we saving by not paying nature for survival. However, instead of being grateful, we worry less about the loss of forests and the loss of wetlands like lakes or the acidification of the oceans due to climate change. It is estimated that globally close to 50,000 hectares of forests are cut down or burned every day.

How, then, can we pay for such immaterial services, and to whom? The answer is simple. We can pay through our actions. For example, we need to invest in the installation of rainwater harvesting structures in our homes and business premises, we need to plant more and more trees in our families, colonies, villages and towns. Planting a tree is not enough, you need to save time and effort to grow it in the first three to four years. Those living in multi-storey apartments should ensure that their company complex has at least 33% green coverage.

For cities, the green corridors that exist mainly on paper in city master plans can be made functional by citizen participation and crowd funding. People can be encouraged to participate in the land to care for plantations and plantings. The species to be planted should be suggested by the forestry and horticulture department and should include shade trees, flowering and fruit trees among others. Similarly, rural forests (gram van) can be created in rural areas. Volunteers from cities should be encouraged to use patches for greenery. Such projects should have minimal intervention from the government, should only act as a facilitator to connect donors with volunteers who will work in the field.

Moreover, our food habits define the entire supply chain leading the back and forth links of the food manufacturing industry. The types of vegetables grown, the use of pesticides, the rate of fertilizer application, all depend on our food preferences and habits. Currently, 25 tons of lakh food is wasted worldwide every day. If we can reduce this, the demand for food production will decrease and then the use of agricultural chemicals.

Humans and the variety of organisms that make up the biosphere are intertwined and the whole system is delicately balanced. Anthropogenic activities have disrupted this balance and to arrest it from reaching the turning point, we must change our actions. If natural systems begin to collapse, our entire network of interconnected social, cultural, political, and economic systems will follow suit.

Biodiversity conservation must be placed at the center of political discourse and citizens must begin to demand green rights from governments. Issues of conservation and sustainable development should become part of the electoral manifestos of political parties. Wildlife, trees, mountain ranges, spectacular waterfalls, deep oceans are all watching us. Let’s fasten our seat belts and start with complete suffocation playing our part in solving the challenges facing biodiversity.

(Both writers are Indian Forest Service officers)