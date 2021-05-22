Nepal Congress to take political and legal action against the dissolution of Parliament





Nepal’s Opposition Congress on Saturday decided to take political and legal action against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, accusing him and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of abusing the Constitution to their advantage. President Bhandari on Saturday dissolved the 275-member House and announced the midterm polls on November 12 and 19 after she ruled that both the struggling prime minister Oli and opposition coalition candidate Sher Bahadur Deuba were unable to form a government. Bhandari’s announcement came after Prime Minister Oli recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives following an urgent midnight cabinet meeting.

Expressing serious concern over the dissolution of the House, the National Congress (NC) said that President Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli had acted unconstitutionally, myrepublica.com reported. Following Oli’s announcement not to seek a vote of confidence from parliament following his reappointment on 10 May, President Bhandari invited leaders to claim the position under Article 76 (5) giving less than 24 hours. Deuba, president of the NC, raised his claim to the post of prime minister with the signatures of 149 lawmakers in his support. “However, President Bhandari rejected Deuba’s claim and helped Oli remain Prime Minister. This move is not only unconstitutional but also immoral,” a NC press release said. NC has also accused President Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli of abusing the Constitution for their own benefit as their personal property. “Prime Minister Oli recommending the formation of a new government, President Bhandari announcing that he will submit a claim to form the new government giving less than 24 hours, not the appointment of the prime minister as provided by the Constitution and the distribution of HoR and holding “A cabinet meeting in the middle of the night is unconstitutional and anti-democratic,” the statement said. “NC strongly opposes these types of activities,” she said. Deuba, urging all democratic forces to unite and act together to defend the Constitution and democracy, vowed to take political and legal action against the dissolution of the Chamber. Meanwhile, leaders from the Nepalese Congress, CPN-Maoist Center, the CPN-UML ruling Madhav Nepal faction and the Janata Samajbadi-Nepal Party Upendra Yadav faction are meeting Friday in the federal Parliament to discuss the next course of action. The opposition is likely to envision legal and political strategies in response to the prime minister and the president’s second attempt to dissolve the House and call early polls. Last year on December 20, President Bhandari dissolved Parliament but he was later reinstated by the Supreme Court in February. “We will discuss our strategy to oppose Oli’s move,” said Durga Poudel, a Rastriya Janamorcha lawmaker. We will also discuss the registration of a petition in the Supreme Court by all 149 lawmakers who had signed yesterday to support Sher Bahadur Deuba the new prime minister. The ruling CPN-UML will also hold the Standing Committee meeting on Saturday. The meeting will take place at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar, media reports said. The meeting will focus on the mid-term elections, the current political scenario and the internal conflict within the party, according to Sher Bahadur Tamang, secretary of the UML office.



