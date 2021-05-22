PH posts 6,831 new COVID-19 cases; over 100 deaths for the 5th day in a row





People line up to enter the Coliseum Smart Araneta after it was converted into a COVID-19 mega vaccination facility in Quezon City on May 15, 2021. The facility, which opened today and will run until May 21, aims to inoculate at least 1,000 residents with AstraZeneca vaccines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News MANILA – The Philippines reached another 6,831 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest in nearly 2 weeks, as new deaths reached more than 100 for the 5th day in a row. Saturday’s fresh infections raised the country’s cumulative total to 1,178,217, of which 54,326 or 4.6 percent were labeled as active cases. The new coronavirus took 183 more lives in the country, bringing the death toll to 19,946. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the new day fatalities involved 131 cases initially classified as recovered. This is also the 5th day in a row that the newly reported deaths exceed 100. Meanwhile, there were 7,981 new recoveries, increasing the country’s total recoveries to 1,103,945. The total number of recoveries is 93.7 percent of the number of candidates in the country. Three testing laboratories failed to submit data on time. RELATED VIDEO: The government has so far administered more than 3 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 2.5 million were taken as first doses. More than 786,000 Filipinos are already fully vaccinated against respiratory disease – still far from the minimum target of 58 million by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. More details to follow.

