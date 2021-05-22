Will the closure of Delhi be extended despite the immersion in Covid’s daily cases, the degree of positivity?

With the prolonged blockade in Delhi ending at 5am on May 24, the Delhi government is considering extending the blockade. This is despite a drop in the new Covid-19 cases and a drop in the case positivity rate.

So far, the Delhi occasional positivity level has dropped significantly from a record high of 36 percent during the last week of April, to about 5 percent now. A positivity rate below 5 percent is considered safe in terms of virus spread.

The improvement of the situation in the national capital can be mainly attributed to the measures of blockade and its strict implementation throughout the city.

However, the high daily deaths of Covid-19 and the lack of vaccines remain a matter of concern in the national capital.

The current blockade has been in effect since April 19 when it was initially imposed for only six days. After that, the block was extended four times in view of the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. The situation was further aggravated by the lack of hospital beds and medical oxygen in the hospitals in the city.

The blocking measures helped curb the increase in cases and now the daily workload of the case has dropped below 5,000.

Requirements for gradual relaxation as Covid numbers fall

Following the decline in the number of daily cases, there are requests from some neighborhoods for a gradual relaxation of rates to be provided if the blockage is not completely removed.

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said in a statement that “Markets need to be opened in an organized way together with private offices. Office and market time should fluctuate as markets normally do business in evening. “

However, Bhargava demanded regular cleaning of public spaces for the next six months.

Similar requests are being made by other traders’ organizations and industry representatives who want a relaxation in strict blocking rates to start economic activities after more than a month of continuous blocking.

Three reasons why the Delhi government is less likely to lift the blockade

There are three main reasons why the Delhi government is less likely to lift the current deadlock. First, although the rate of positivity and the number of daily cases have decreased significantly, the mortality rate is still quite high and the daily number of deaths is around 250, which is a major concern.

Second, although more than 50 vaccines have been administered in Delhi, the city has now run out of vaccine supplies. Next week there will be no vaccinations for the 18-44 age group.

Third, Delhi’s neighboring states – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – have not yet lifted the blockade, and in such a scenario its lifting in the national capital is not advisable.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had hinted at the same thing. Satyendra Jain told India Today TV, “Although the positivity rate has reached a level of 5% now, the comfort level of the positivity scale will come when it reaches below 2%. The decision to block also depends on several other aspects, so we are in the process of discussing them. “

The blockade in the national capital is likely to continue for at least a week more, but at the same time Delhi government officials are also looking at proposals to ease blockade measures in the city. The announcement of the blockade will be made by Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal presumably by Sunday afternoon.

