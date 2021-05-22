Connect with us

International

Will the closure of Delhi be extended despite the immersion in Covid’s daily cases, the degree of positivity?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By


With the prolonged blockade in Delhi ending at 5am on May 24, the Delhi government is considering extending the blockade. This is despite a drop in the new Covid-19 cases and a drop in the case positivity rate.

So far, the Delhi occasional positivity level has dropped significantly from a record high of 36 percent during the last week of April, to about 5 percent now. A positivity rate below 5 percent is considered safe in terms of virus spread.

The improvement of the situation in the national capital can be mainly attributed to the measures of blockade and its strict implementation throughout the city.

However, the high daily deaths of Covid-19 and the lack of vaccines remain a matter of concern in the national capital.

READ ALSO: India registers 2.57 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours; the daily number of deaths again exceeds 4,000

The current blockade has been in effect since April 19 when it was initially imposed for only six days. After that, the block was extended four times in view of the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. The situation was further aggravated by the lack of hospital beds and medical oxygen in the hospitals in the city.

The blocking measures helped curb the increase in cases and now the daily workload of the case has dropped below 5,000.

Requirements for gradual relaxation as Covid numbers fall

Following the decline in the number of daily cases, there are requests from some neighborhoods for a gradual relaxation of rates to be provided if the blockage is not completely removed.

READ ALSO: Delhi residents supporting blockade dive from 85% to 68% as Covid City cases fall: Poll

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said in a statement that “Markets need to be opened in an organized way together with private offices. Office and market time should fluctuate as markets normally do business in evening. “

However, Bhargava demanded regular cleaning of public spaces for the next six months.

Similar requests are being made by other traders’ organizations and industry representatives who want a relaxation in strict blocking rates to start economic activities after more than a month of continuous blocking.

Three reasons why the Delhi government is less likely to lift the blockade

There are three main reasons why the Delhi government is less likely to lift the current deadlock. First, although the rate of positivity and the number of daily cases have decreased significantly, the mortality rate is still quite high and the daily number of deaths is around 250, which is a major concern.

Second, although more than 50 vaccines have been administered in Delhi, the city has now run out of vaccine supplies. Next week there will be no vaccinations for the 18-44 age group.

Third, Delhi’s neighboring states – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh – have not yet lifted the blockade, and in such a scenario its lifting in the national capital is not advisable.

On Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had hinted at the same thing. Satyendra Jain told India Today TV, “Although the positivity rate has reached a level of 5% now, the comfort level of the positivity scale will come when it reaches below 2%. The decision to block also depends on several other aspects, so we are in the process of discussing them. “

The blockade in the national capital is likely to continue for at least a week more, but at the same time Delhi government officials are also looking at proposals to ease blockade measures in the city. The announcement of the blockade will be made by Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal presumably by Sunday afternoon.

READ ALSO: The Sikh temple opens the hospital on the premises to treat Covid patients

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: