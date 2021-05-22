A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4:00 am ET Saturday, 22 May 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 487,993 new vaccines administered for a total of 20,328,984 doses given. Nationwide, 1,580,997 people or 4.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 487,993 new vaccines administered for a total of 20,328,984 doses given. Across the country, 1,580,997 people or 4.2 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 53,639,503 per 100,000.

There were 410,670 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 23,343,094 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 87.09 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 35,460 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 260,919 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 498,288 per 1,000. In the province, 1.97 percent (10,321) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 316,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.55 percent of its available vaccine supply.

The PEI is reporting 11,059 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 78,817 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 496,864 per 1,000. In the province, 7.66 percent (12,156) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 93,105 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.65 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Nova Scotia is reporting 67,979 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 483,549 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 495,491 per 1,000. In the province, 4.19 percent (40,900) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 572,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.51 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 61,582 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 399,709 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 512,421 per 1,000. In the province, 4.53 percent (35,323) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 470,385 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.97 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 110,513 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,747,192 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 554,796 per 1,000. There were 410,670 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 5,595,489 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 65 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.84 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 158,524 new vaccines administered for a total of 7,735,148 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 526,592 per 1,000. In the province, 3.38 percent (495,757) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 8,885,735 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 60 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.05 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba reports 21,711 new vaccines administered for a total of 714,012 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 518,526 per 1,000. In the province, 6.19 percent (85,296) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 833,580 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.66 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan reports 10,347 new vaccines administered for a total of 630,583 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 534,776 per 1,000. In the province, 4.53 percent (53,433) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 720,695 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 89,111 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,401,932 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 545.64 per 1,000. In the province, 7.76 percent (341,610) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,588,085 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 59 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.81 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 56,660 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,744,020 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 534,733 per 1,000. In the province, 2.78 percent (142,406) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 3,105,610 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 61 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.36 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 224 new vaccines administered for a total of 51,758 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,240,277 per 1,000. In the territory, 58.12 percent (24,254) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 140 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 90.77 percent of its vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 51,320 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,137,437 per 1,000. In the territory, 50.89 percent (22,960) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.53 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero vaccines administered for a total of 30,025 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 775,319 per 1,000. In the territory, 34.36 percent (13,305) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 66.57 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 22, 2021.

