Cases of viruses in Taiwan are kept near the roof while people are told to stay home





New cases of Taiwan coronavirus exceeded 300 for a sixth day as authorities begged people to stay home to help curb an outbreak. There were 321 new local cases on Saturday, while total infections for the last few days were reviewed by more than 400, the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement. There were two imported cases and two more deaths, bringing the number of people who died to 17. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Saturday that the situation in Taiwan is “stable” and the rate of positive cases as a percentage of tests is slowing down. There is no current need to impose a tougher deadlock if Taiwanese people cooperate to fight the pandemic, he said. On Friday, he urged people to stay home over the weekend. The current blast, thought to have started at a hotel used to quarantine pilots near Taoyuan International Airport, first spread widely in the capital Taipei and surrounding areas. Health authorities have imposed a soft blockade across Taiwan, banning large gatherings, closing schools and closing all places of entertainment and recreation. Companies are encouraged to allow employees to work from home. Investors seem to be over the initial shock. After falling in the previous week, Taiwan stock base index rose 3% this week for its best performance in three months. The Taiwan Dollar also finished the week as one of the best performers in the region, closing at its strongest level since May 10th. More from Taiwan, once one of the global success stories in virus content, is now competing to provide more vaccines. The island has only 725,000 doses of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, enough to completely inoculate less than 2% of its 23.5 million population. Lawmakers are considering expanding stimulus measures by an additional $ 210 billion ($ 7.5 billion) in a bid to protect the economy from the impact of the virus. While sectors such as retail and hospitality will bear the brunt of the impact, the government wants to ensure that Taiwan’s core technology industry, particularly its semiconductor manufacturers, are able to continue to operate amid a global shortage of semiconductors. Officials have expressed optimism that if the blast can be brought under control in the coming weeks, the impact on the economy will be limited Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

