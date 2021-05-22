Weather forecast in Ireland: Summer weather in anticipation of scattered rainfall to continue this weekend





Summer weather has not yet come as scattered rain and even storms are expected for this weekend, according to Met ireann. at best, most areas will start dry and sunny, although there will be some rain in the north and west during the morning. These spells will spread to other parts of the country during the afternoon and evening, but there will be some sunny spells in between. It will be a cool day with higher temperatures from 10 to 13 degrees. Early in the evening, rainfall will be limited mainly to the eastern areas while the cloud will be built from the Atlantic. A shower of rain with a shower will move east across the country overnight and there will be some major eruptions, especially in the west, giving a localized flood risk. The rain shower with the shower will continue to follow east on Sunday morning, with some strong blasts in the south and southeast in particular. Rain will clear the east early in the afternoon and will be followed by sun magic and scattered rain. A lot of rainfall will be heavy and there will be risk of thunderstorms and hail. It will stay cool even though with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Heavy rain or hail will continue early Sunday night but will mostly retreat to coastal areas overnight. Monday morning will start mostly dry and sunny but there will be scattered rains in the west and north and these will extend to other areas until the morning. Some rainfall will be heavy and there will be risk of thunderstorms and hail. It will be windy with higher temperatures from 11 to 14 degrees. Showers will be isolated early Monday evening and extended forecasts will take place overnight. Most areas will see dry, bright weather on Tuesday, though some showers will take place in the afternoon. Higher temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are expected, with light to moderate breeze in the west to northwest. Tuesday night will be mostly dry with long clear spells and light northwest winds. Temperatures will reach a minimum of three to six degrees. It looks like Wednesday will be quite cloudy but dry, except for some well-distributed rainfall near the north coast. Higher temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees are forecast, with milder temperatures in the southwest where the best of sunny forecasts are expected. Moreover, there are indications that our weather will return more decisive and milder by the end of the week.

