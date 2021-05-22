I gave everything I could: NHS staff why they can leave | NHS

WAlthough the pandemic has led to a record number of nurses and midwives working in the UK, the nursing regulator has warned that pressure on staff could lead to a significant exodus of NHS front-line staff.

With governments offering the 1% payroll as the latest example of disrespect for the profession, five health care workers talk about why they are considering their positions.

I worry the NHS is becoming a shadow of its former self

Alistair Ritchie, 34, Advanced Intensive Care Nursing Practitioner, East Midlands

The pandemic itself was terrible. We were all working quietly, extra hours, with less staff per patient and were spending all our time on PPE.

The salary offer is ridiculous. Likes how to leave a 50p tip for a 50 meal. My colleagues deserve the world. Weve already suffered through a decade of wage growth below inflation, while expectations have only risen. What makes it worse is that a larger amount had already been agreed in the initial payroll agreement. Are we worth less now than we were before the pandemic?

I do not think the public understands how badly we were fighting before the pandemic. The money for the training was taken and we were already short staffed. The corners were just waiting to hold a bare-bone service and morale was at an all-time low. When the Covid flood came, it broke a lot of staff.

With so few good results from time spent at work, this has led me to question how accomplished nursing is as a career. With so much stress on the system, I worry the NHS is becoming a shadow of its former self. There seems to be an expectation of paying the minimum tax, but getting a health service all singing, all dancing.

I will be moving from my current job. Many of my colleagues are and we are unable to replace them, even with less experienced nurses, let alone more experienced in intensive care. To me it is a combination of burning, lack of fulfillment and boredom to the full sharpness of some in senior leadership.

They were staffed and overloaded

Kelly Hitchcock, 42, Community Mental Health Nurse, Derbyshire

The focus has rightly been on nurses in Covid wards and ICU units where people have died in large numbers, but community nurses like me have absolutely had to keep nursing and see patients face to face.

That meant entering the house where the whole family has tested positive, and while we have some PPEs, this is just a disposable mask, platform and gloves, so there is still a feeling I am on the front line risking myself and my family at risk.

I know many other people who have left the profession because the physical or mental pressure has become too much. There are many possibilities for me to move on to other jobs, so leaving has crossed my mind.

We nurses have seen the NHS strip before our eyes. It was staffing and overload, and it’s not just in the weird country pocket or in a special, universal trust across the NHS. Giving us a 1% pay rise when inflation is at 2% is an insult. They must have thought they were fools.

The proposed wage agreement is a slanderous insult with lies

Elizabeth, 57, Senior Nursing Specialist, Northamptonshire

I was sick with Covid and was out of work for almost a month. I have since developed Covid long. I’m still working, but I do not have the energy for a personal life. I feel like I have given everything I can for the NHS and the pandemic response has cemented my decision to quit my job and work in the third sector.

The proposed wage agreement is a slanderous insult with lies. This increase was intended to correct over 10 years of sub-inflationary wage agreements, which directed nurses to food banks, especially those of us who run single-income families.

It is especially offensive considering the amounts of cash paid to nurses in Scotland and Wales, and Scots who refuse their 4% salary offer. It feels like the English government has chosen to massively alienate the nursing profession.

So, after the past 14 months of suffering, I will take my 39 years of clinical and leadership experience to work in a charity where I am valued, listened to and enabled to grow personally and professionally. I have held my current NHS post for five years and have not tried any of these things during that time.

I have always been a nurse advocating for my patients and will continue to do so, but unfortunately this is impossible in the current climate where the NHS is held together using nurses upstairs and spitting at them when they burst under the heavy weight of injury of work and emotional.

Nurses are treated as food for the ball

Suzie, 32, Sexual Health Nurse, Brighton

Nurses were treated as food for the ball during this pandemic. The NHS is such a beautiful thing that we should be very proud of, but it is so far-reaching, even in the best of times.

I love my job in sexual health, but if my only option was to work in the ward I would look to leave nursing as I could never work for a private provider.

I’m really upset about the 1% salary increase. Weve lost so much money in real terms over the last decade. You do not go to the nursing home for financial reward, but the government takes advantage of that.

I think the government is doing this on purpose to make the NHS look bad, then they can privatize us from the back door. What they do not seem to understand is that the private sector needs nurses as well, and guess where they are trained.

It is not just about donating people

Danny Leigh, radiographer, Cumbria

A combination of the way the pandemic was treated and the years of chronic underinvestment has left me disappointed. I am not only thinking of quitting my job, but also the country. I have a young family and want a life worthy of my children. I’m not sure this place will offer them those opportunities.

Radiographers are not the lowest winners in the world, but even in good times they marry with a salary increase of 1%. Insulting her and not sure I can take care of a government, public or a country that does not care about me.

It is especially offensive when you consider that they are spending millions on new CT and MRI scanners. It may look good on commissions or Matt Hancock but if they are not careful there will be no one to turn them on.

We need a change in our mentality, it is not just about applauding people. People need tangible rewards to get to work and although it is good to have a higher level of respect, it ultimately depends on whether people get paid or not.