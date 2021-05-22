Germany declares the United Kingdom a region of the virus variant

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) – The push to fight climate change with green fuels is facing another challenge the world faces as it struggles to emerge from the pandemic: rising food prices. Rising demand for crops has once again raised the question of whether nations should really depend on ethanol and renewable oil to save the planet from global warming. Corn, soybeans, palm oil and sugar, which are increasingly processed into biofuels around the world, are part of a dizzying commodity rally that does everything from animal feed and noodles to taco shells. and chocolate, more expensive, putting central bankers around the world in a difficult position between fighting inflation and seeking to stimulate hurt economies. Projects such as turning the Phillips 66s into its San Francisco-based oil refinery into one of the world’s largest renewable fuel plants are helping to raise prices at a time when farmers in major growing countries are facing bad weather as China swallows supplies. U.S. production capacity for renewable oil will jump almost sixfold by the end of 2024, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Meanwhile, costly food exacerbates the remaining waves of coronavirus shocks: rising world hunger and unemployment. The influx of inherited oil companies has hung the industry in its ear, said John Jansen, vice president of strategic partnerships at the United Soybean Board, which represents about half a million U.S. soybean farmers. The market was so tight that the food side fell asleep. Soybean oil, corn and palm oil have more than doubled in one year, while sugar jumped about 50%, helping to raise food costs to a seven-year high. The boom is reminiscent of the Chinese-led freight supercar earlier this century, which combined with a biofuel car in the US, Brazil and Europe, helped plunge the world into a food crisis. While biofuels emit less greenhouse gases than petroleum products and do not require drilling and shredding, achieving the net zero-emission goals promised by some nations would eventually require the removal of internal combustion engines, which makes alternative fuels as well. less sustainable in the long run. Plus, agriculture on an industrial scale comes with its own impact on the environment. U.S. oil refineries, seeking to benefit from federal and state subsidies, have announced comprehensive plans to switch to renewable oil, which is nearly chemically identical to traditional oil product and therefore relatively easy to approve from fossil fuel companies. Refineries joining the race include Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero Energy Corp., HollyFrontier Corp. and Carl Icahns CVR Energy Inc. In addition to soybean oil, other raw materials for green oil include cast animal fats, used cooking oil, and distilled corn oil, a by-product of ethanol production. See also: Dry food means less food fat to meet biofuel hopes If all planned refinery projects go online, US renewable oil production capacity will increase to 4.9 billion liters per year by the end of 2024, from about 827 million now, JPMorgan analyst Phil Gresh wrote in a note last month. This means that pressure on soybean oil prices is likely to continue as US extraction capacity will not be able to reach until at least 2023. The shortage has suppressors like Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. investing in new plants to prepare for a rapidly shifting market. . As for our food to our oil customers, we are standing by both, ADM Chief Executive Juan Luciano told analysts earlier this month. The company is building relationships with energy customers while educating food customers about this new demand that is coming. Demand for vegetable oils is growing so fast that North America will move from being an oversupply region in the face of shortages in the coming years, said Greg Heckman, chief executive of Bunge Ltd., one of its top retailers. harvest around the world, at a virtual conference this week. Soybean processors have traditionally crushed high-protein meal seeds used to feed pigs, chickens and cattle, while the oil derived from the process is used for cooking, to make mayonnaise and salad dressings, as well as all kinds of processed foods. like biscuits and bread. Also the most widely used raw material in green oil. Palm oil, the most consumed edible oil in the world, is processed into biofuels in Indonesia and Malaysia, the two largest producers, as well as in Europe. In the US, about 40% of corn crop has already been diverted to ethanol and the global push for renewable fuels could make it move away from food. In Brazil, rising prices for ethanol are likely to encourage sugar cane producers to use more of their crop to make fuel, which already competes with the sweetener neck. Canola oil, mostly from Canada, is not currently approved for renewable oil production in the US, but the industry is putting pressure on it. Farmers cultivating food crops like wheat may be increasingly tempted to turn planting areas into plant fuels. With the number of renewable oil plants in the US going from just a handful to 35 over the next three years, American farmers will have to plant another 5 million acres of soybeans, on top of 88 to 89 million now, Dan Basse, said AgResource’s advisory president in Chicago, in a webinar this month. See also: Global sugar shortage could worsen as Brazilians drive back interest in renewable oil, driven mainly by low-carbon fuel standards, will change the supply and demand situation we have known in the past. That’s for sure, Thomas Hammer, president of the Washington-based National Association of Petroleum Seed Processors, said of the soybean oil market. Jeremy Baines, president of US operations for Neste Oyj, a Finnish oil refiner and the world’s largest producer of renewable oil, said more Fossil fuel companies are turning to biofuels as they seek to adapt to the energy transition. They see the writing on the wall about fossil fuels, he said. Neste and Diamond Green Diesel, a partnership of Darling Ingactions Inc. and Valero, the No. 1 maker of renewable oil in the United States, rely on used cooking oil and animal fats to make fuel. The National Biodiesel Board argues that biodiesel and renewable oil continue to create value for excess fats, oils and fats, making protein the most affordable worldwide. Competing for green oil does not mean that all projects will do it. There are plenty of announcements out there and while they look good probably on an Excel spreadsheet, I suspect that maybe less than a third of them become a reality after they really get into engineering and study what it takes to really produce this product, Darling CEO Randall Stuewe said in an interview. In China, the government is strictly controlling the expansion of corn-based ethanol capacity, saying in a political document in December that biofuels should not compete for food with humans and not compete with food for land. The European Union currently restricts the use of food as a raw material for biofuels due to climate and environmental concerns. Almost 60% of the raw materials for biodiesel consumed in the EU in 2018 were imported, mainly palm oil. Domestic production came mainly from rapeseed, cooking oil and animal fat. In the US, the plant processor backed by BlackRock Inc. Green Plains Inc. aims to be less dependent on ethanol production and turn into a high-tech power plant, squeezing a higher value of ingredients from corn. Chief executive Todd Becker questions the use of edible oils to make fuel, arguing that corn oil from non-food distillers is a better option. "I think the day of reckoning is coming, when after all when you look at the prices of palm oil around the world, and seeing the inflation you are starting to see in these vegetable oils, how long will the world allow a refinery to oil to build a renewable oil plant and get pure grade grade oil and make it into renewable oil? "Becker said in an interview.