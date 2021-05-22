Japan is experiencing another increase in coronavirus infections and a state of emergency was recently announced in some parts of the country. The Summer Olympics, just two months away, could risk being canceled.

Fortunately for him Hana Kabira, a sophomore who is pursuing a degree in communication and media studies in the Northeast, Japan restrictive measures have not harmed creativity, an essential part of her dual collaborations in Tokyo offices Universal Music, the multinational music company behind such singers Ariana Grande AND weekends, and vertebrate, a podcasting company.

After a difficult fall semester when Tokyo was in a jam, Kabira got tired of staying in her small living quarters and spending countless hours in front of a computer over and over again. Around evening time for evening it is excluded to associate with others during a certain hour. And the 13-hour time difference between Boston and Tokyo was confused with her sleep schedule.

I felt quite trapped and hit a real wall, she says in an online interview from her home in the Japanese capital, where midnight was approaching. Kabira was still animated and full of energy, despite the clock, as she remembered what the pandemic was doing to her.

It caused a lot of stress and I did not realize that stress was a blocker of creativity.

The spring semester marked a turning point.

An online dating class learned from Allison Baker, an assistant professor of teaching psychology in the Northeast, helped him see the damage that pressure and isolation was doing, so motivated Kabira who is pursuing a juvenile in psychology to do something for her.

First, she was inspired to write a research paper, The Effect of Forest Therapy on Creativity. Forest clearingshinrin-yokuit is the traditional Japanese rejuvenation practice to walk through a forest to absorb soothing sounds, aromas and sights.





Kabira then applied for six internships in her native country and was accepted into two of them.

It was a big turning point in my life, she recalls. It taught me the importance of letting go and not always of control, which sparked creativity.

Although both of her collaborations are distant, the simultaneous roles allow her imagination to flourish while safely distancing herself from others.

At Universal Music, Kabira’s collaboration on the digital media team includes online meetings to discuss new label music projects and to collaborate with collaborators in other countries. It has been really nice to work with such innovative and forward-thinking professionals who always seek my honest opinion, she says.

Universal Music was the last of six practices she applied. It was an advertisement for the Korean boys’ gang Tomorrow X Together, one of the label artists on YouTube that sparked her interest. I say I’m applying then, she recalls thinking.

In SPINEAR, Kabira narrates podcasts directed at Generation Z, which usually refers to people born between 1997 and 2015. The topics focus on any issues that may catch their attention, and the most effective marketing and social media channels to i reached them.

To be creative in both fields, music and podcasting has been quite unique and interesting, says Kabira. There is a lot of freedom in both companies.

Japan has started a slow start with COVID-19 vaccines for reasons that involve a long time distrust of vaccines. The country administered more than six million doses, or about 2 percent of the country’s population, making Japan one of the least inoculated worlds against per capita coronavirus.





The Japanese government recently created a website for people 65 and older to book their photos. Kabiras grandfather, who is 93 years old, got one of the video games. We are pleased that at least someone in the family can get the vaccine, she says.

Decades ago, it was her grandparents desire to start the first US-occupied radio station in Okinawa that fostered family relationships with the arts and media. He left the island to successfully pursue a master’s degree in the United States before returning home to set up the station. Kabiras’s parents were also involved in the radio, while an uncle watched the theater lure.

I did not expect to enter the music industry like my parents, but I think something somehow got me there, she says.

It’s something coincidental may have been the same guiding hand that lured Kabira to the Northeast. She had already been admitted to some of Japan’s top schools, but decided to visit some universities in the United States.

After California he was in New York, where the experience did not turn out so well. So the family traveled to Boston, the last stop on their itinerary in the US.

At the last minute, I decided to apply to the Northeast because we went on campus tour and the collaboration program really hit my family and me, Kabira says. I decided to make a list of pros and cons, and under the collaboration I put three stars, she laughs. I say I should have been there.

Kabira credits several faculty members, including the professor of communication studies Tom Nakayama, lead lecturer Bill Lancaster, collaboration advisor Jacqui Sweeney, Maggie Loscuito, assistant director of the peer program and some of the most influential professors in the Northeast.

I just started marketing minor last fall, so I actually didn’t have that much knowledge, but the Northeast builds a really strong foundation, Kabira says. Having many diverse students also gives the opportunity to be exposed to different perspectives and ideas.

