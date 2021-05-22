Our health depends on the health of nature: 20 Aichi aims to restore balance on Earth

A despised rod from hell has been stripping our world, carrying a truly global phenomenon, in addition to climate change to its extent, leaving behind death, anxiety and economic waste to a degree that is only after wars have been waged by people. Biologists have drawn up research notes to warn of zoonotic diseases.

70% of emerging infections trace their origin to animals * through a route that has been well documented so far as the destruction of natural habitats, the flight of species, their contact with pets or human habitats, leading to fertile ground for pathogens to mutate, and multiply among human hosts. We have witnessed a phenomenon with the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The frequency of disease epidemics affecting human beings has increased significantly in recent years. The link between biodiversity, climate and pandemic has been clearly brought about by biologists. The last few decades have witnessed an increase in deforestation, wildlife habitat loss and, with it, a 31 per cent increase in Ebola, Zika and Nipah virus outbreaks to name a few.

There are two biodiversity traits that make this connection even clearer: Diversity and Sustainability.

Diversity of life forms

Millions of plant, animal, fungal, bacterial, protozoan, and even viral life forms make up biodiversity. The connections that these life forms have with each other and with air, water, earth create a complex network of life. It serves as the foundation of life and civilization as a source of food, clean air, freshwater and a protection against climatic extremes.

This variety has kept nature together even when some species became extinct as part of the cyclical processes of nature or due to human harvesting or interference with their habitats. Eighty percent of terrestrial biodiversity is in forests, and even deforested forests carry twice as much carbon as the carbon that floats freely in the atmosphere, the carbon that makes up most of the GES.

Elasticity of nature

The day when mankind plowed through the earth to increase food crops; we have started the process of intervention with biological changes. We started replacing nature landscapes to collect food, houses, cities, dams.

With the advancement of tools and technology, this tract of substituted nature continued to grow progressively for millennia, within the resistance of nature biodiversity, until the expanding human population for the resource appetite reached the industrial scale.

The consequences are a severe loss of forest cover across the planet today we have less than half the number of trees than when we got the plow; 4 out of 7 billion of our population face severe water shortages; Deforestation accounts for 11% of GHG emissions per year; 68% of large-bodied animals have become extinct in the last 50 years; the oceans have been acidified and have left a impaired ability to regulate carbon and are actually exacerbating the impact of climate change.

The continental rate of forest fires we have seen in Brazil, Australia, Canada and the nearest homes in India have their origins in human actions either managed or accidental.

Nature based solutions as the way forward

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has enacted golden rules of action, 20 Aichi Targets, for capturing endangered species, conserving and managing biodiversity, and protecting the equitable use of biological benefits.

While the CBD Conventions mandate and encourage governments to act in line with Aichi goals, businesses and citizens must play essential roles in supporting government action. To treat nature with respect and to avoid interference, measures such as:

or Sustainable and regenerative agriculture (agriculture currently makes up half the land of our nations) can provide a solution.

b Forest ecosystems cover about 4% of India’s lands in its National Parks and Sacred Nature Sites. Wildlife in their habitats has an ecological role to play and is best experienced from a distance according to safari protocols. Proximity to animals is best limited to pets such as pets and livestock that we have learned to tame over the millennia.

What has not been tamed for thousands of years is not suitable for human proximity and it is best to leave alone in its habitat the alleged naked that served as the scratch of the Covid-19 pandemic is an example of natures warning that its resistance is extended .

20 Aichi goals to be achieved by 2020

Following a recommendation by the CBD signatories in Nagoya, the UN declared 2011-2020 as the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity in December 2010. Strategic Plan of the Convention on Biodiversity 2011-2020, created in 2010, including Aichi Biodiversity aims.

Aichi’s 20 objectives are essential to resolving the difficult issues we as a civilization face today and to restoring balance to our planet.

Raising people’s awareness of biodiversity values ​​and the steps they can take to conserve and use it sustainably

Integration of biodiversity values ​​in national and local development

Removing stimuli that are harmful to biodiversity

Governments, businesses and stakeholders at all levels have taken steps to achieve or have implemented plans for sustainable production and consumption.

The rate of loss of natural habitats, including forests, has been at least halved and, where possible, approaching zero.

All fish and invertebrate stocks and aquatic plants are managed and harvested sustainably and legally prohibited overfishing.

Agriculture, aquaculture and forests are managed sustainably, ensuring biodiversity conservation

Pollution, including excess nutrients, has been brought to levels that are not harmful to biodiversity.

Invasive alien species are identified, controlled or eradicated.

Numerous anthropogenic pressures on coral reefs and other vulnerable ecosystems affected by climate change or ocean acidification are minimized, to maintain their integrity and functioning.

At least 17 percent of vital land and inland water and 10 percent of coastal and marine areas are conserved.

The extinction of known endangered species has been prevented and their conservation status, especially of the most endangered, has been improved and supported.

Conservation of the genetic diversity of cultivated plants and farm and house animals and wild relatives, including other socio-economic species as well as culture

Ecosystems that provide essential services, including services related to water, and contribute to health, livelihood and well-being, are restored and protected, taking into account the needs of women, local and indigenous communities, and the poor and vulnerable

Ecosystem resilience and the contribution of biodiversity to carbon stocks have been increased, through conservation and restoration, including the restoration of at least 15 percent of degraded ecosystems, thus contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation and combating desertification.

The Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Fair Allocation of Benefits Arising from Their Use is in force

Each nation has developed a policy instrument and is implementing an effective, participatory and up-to-date national action plan.

The knowledge, innovations and traditional practices of indigenous and local communities related to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity are respected.

Knowledge, science and technology regarding biodiversity, its values, functioning and the consequences of its loss, have been improved and widely shared.

Mobilization of financial resources for the effective implementation of the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020

Article by N Sunil Kumar, Head, Stable Bank, Performance and Development at NatWest Group India Head, NatWest India Foundation and Neha Jain, Director of Communications, India, NatWest Group

