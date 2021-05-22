Tamil Nadu announces full block one week from May 24-India News, Firstpost

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Announcing Saturday, Chef MK Stalin said this will be followed by another blockage over the course of a week with a relaxation

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has decided to extend COVID-19 strict blocking measures for one week from 24 May.

Stalin, who chaired a meeting with MLAs of all parties, discussed ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the MLA have provided support for the government decision. The current block ends on the morning of May 2nd.

Earlier this week, the top medical body reported that 270 doctors had died due to coronavirus . Among them was former IMA president Dr KK Aggarwal.

The Indian Medical Association has said that 420 doctors, including 100 in Delhi, have submitted to the novel coronavirus in the second wave of the pandemic. coronavirus cases in the National Capital have been declining recently following an overwhelming crisis in April.

At least 96 doctors have died in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh, the doctors’ association was quoted as saying by ANI.

Even when the infection rate was slowing down, India every day COVID-19 the fatality rate remained high. Up to 4,194 patients underwent the novel coronavirus in a matter of 24 hours, bringing the country to 2.95 lak.

India is active COVID-19 the case load fell below the 30-lakh value for the first time in more than three weeks as recoveries continued to outpace newly reported infections.

Over 2.57 lakh people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry update on Saturday. Recoveries during the same period were significantly higher with 3.57 lak discharges.

As a result, active cases in the country fell to 29.23 lakh the lowest since 28 April. They still account for more than 11 percent of the country’s total workload.

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 36,184 youngsters coronavirus infections, bringing the total number to 17.70 loops. Daily cases were 1 percent higher than Thursday’s 35,579, which was the highest ever.

Maharashtra reported 29,644 new coronavirus infections and 555 casualties on Friday, which brought its cumulative number to 55,27,092 and the number to 86,618, the state health department said. The state saw a drop of 267 cases compared to Thursday, when it had registered 29,911 cases.

This was the second day in a row when the state reported less than 30,000 daily cases.

India recorded 2,57,299 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number above 2.62 crore, the Union Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered in the country have exceeded 19.32 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

She said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 in 37 states and UT since the start of phase-3 vaccination.

92,773,550 beneficiaries include 11,83,124 from Rajasthan, 10,60,702 from Bihar, 8,85,881 from Delhi, 6,82,744 from Maharashtra, 9,60,032 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,71,800 from Haryana and 6,02,691 from Gujarat.

Cumulative number i COVID-19 doses of vaccines administered locally stand at 19,32,97,222, according to the provisionally updated report until 8 p.m.

A total of 19,32,97,222 include 97,37,237 health care workers (HCW) who received the first dose and 66,89,893 HCW who received the second dose.

It also includes 1,48,63,770 frontline workers (FLWs) who received the first dose, 83,05,152 FLWs who received the second dose, and 92,73,550 individuals in the 18-44 age group who received the first dose.

In addition, 6,01,86,416 and 96,79,427 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years were administered the first and second doses respectively, while 5,63,74,895 and 1,81,86,882 beneficiaries over 60 years received the first and second dose.

On the 126th day of vaccination (May 21), a total of 13,83,358 doses of vaccine were given.

The ministry said 12,05,727 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,77,631 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine according to the interim report until 8 p.m. Final reports would end the day until late at night.

Exercising vaccination as a means to protect against the most vulnerable groups of the population in the country COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.