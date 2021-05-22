Four accused in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of Asghar Badshah





FOUR people have been charged in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of a Bradford man, whose body was found in a former bank.

Asghar “Oscar” Badshah is suspected of being abducted from Mayo Road, in Bradford, in the early hours of November 30, 2019.

Police discovered his body in the old bank on Commercial Street, Batley, a month later, on December 29, 2019. The Main Murder and Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the alleged murder. As part of the investigation, two men and two women were arrested on Thursday. Three of the arrests were made in Bradford and one in Surrey. The following persons will appear before the Magistrates’ Court in Leeds today (Saturday): Qaisar Shah, 36, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford, has been charged with murder, kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, of French Wells in Woking, has been charged with murder and kidnapping plot.

Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Bradford, has been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Zaban Syed, 60, of Mayo Road, Bradford, has been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property. Chief Detective Inspector Heather Whoriskey, who is leading the investigation, said: “A major police investigation has been underway in connection with the abduction and killing of Mr Badshah since 2019. “We are continuing to pursue a number of active lines of inquiry into what has been a long-term and complex issue. “I want to reiterate that we are still very attractive for information and I would ask anyone who has information who has not yet come out to contact the Murder and Main Investigation Team at 101, referring to Operation Plumeham. “Information can always be provided in complete anonymity for the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online.”







