Chhattisgarh police question former prime minister over congressional toolkit





Chhattisgarh police have issued a notice to former Prime Minister Raman Singh asking him to stay at his residence on Monday to be questioned about allegedly spreading false news about the toolkit, or a book of social media campaign, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed was prepared by Congress to slander Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A case was registered Wednesday in Raipur in Chhattisgarh led by Congress against Singh and other BJP leaders for allegedly promoting hostility by claiming to spread false news about the toolkit. Wassht filed on the complaint of Akash Sharma, head of the student wing of the National Indian Students Union Congress in the state, under Indian Penal Code Sections including 504 (Intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace). BJP has claimed that the package was intended to build a one-sided narrative on the treatment of Covid-19 Second Wave Centers and the Vista Central Project. Many senior BJP leaders, including its chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Smriti Iran, Hardeep Puri, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, added tweets about him. Congress accused BJP of fabricating the document in Covid-19. In a tweet Tuesday, the head of the congressional research department Rajeev Gowda said: BJP is propagating a false package on the mismanagement of Covid-19 and attributing it to the AICC [All India Congress Committee] Research Department. We are registering a BIRR [First Information Report] for counterfeiting against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj When our country is destroyed by Covid, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly invents counterfeits. Raipur Police Officer Ajay Yadav mentioned the due process and added that the notice was issued to Singh to question him in the case and record his statement. Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they wanted to ask Singh if the @drramansingh Twitter account belonged to him, where he got the alleged congressional documents and about communication between him and others about the use of the hashtag CongressToolkitExposed on social media. In his appeal, Sharma accused BJP leaders of forging, fabricating and producing documents in the AICC Research Department’s letterhead. He added that they were intended to spread through social media and have the potential to create municipal disharmony, unrest in the country. He accused BJP of using alleged documents to spread false news which has the potential to incite violence and incite hatred. BJP clashed with Congress over the registration of the case and the issuance of the notice to Singh and called it an attempt to save her face. The case filed against Raman Singh is completely false and politically motivated. Chhattisgarh police are working under political pressure and so sent the notice, said Gauri Shankar Srivas, a BJP spokesman.

