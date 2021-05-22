Argentina is blocked again as coronavirus infections increase

New York Times

Dan Kleinman does not know how to feel. As a child in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood, he was taught to respect Israel as the protector of Jews wherever they were, the Jewish superman who would come out of heaven to save us when things went wrong, he said. It was a haven in his mind when white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, cheered Jews would not replace us, or college kids grabbed his shirt, imitating an episode of South Park to steal his Jewish gold. Subscribe to The Morning by New York Times But his feelings have become more turbulent as he gets older, especially now as he watches the violence in Israel and Gaza. His moral compass tells him to help the Palestinians, but he cannot shake an ingrained paranoia whenever he hears someone make anti-Israel statements. It’s an identity crisis, said Kleinman, 33. Very small compared to what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank, but it is still something very strange and strange. As violence escalates in the Middle East, unrest of a different kind is growing across the Atlantic. Many young American Jews are facing long-standing regional disputes in a very different context, with very different pressures, from their parents and grandparents generations. The Israel of their lives has been powerful, no longer appearing to some who are under constant existential threat. The violence comes after a year when mass protests across the United States have changed how many Americans view racial and social justice issues. The pro-Palestinian position has become more common, with prominent progressive members of Congress delivering passionate speeches in defense of Palestinians in the House of Commons. At the same time, reports of anti-Semitism are growing across the country. The divisions between some American Jews and the right-wing Israeli government have grown for more than a decade, but under the Trump administration those rifts that many hoped to heal became a rift. Politics in Israel has also remained inaccurate after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-term government falsified allegiance to Washington. For young people who came of age during the Trump years, the political polarization on this issue only deepened. Many Jews in America remain unreserved supporters of Israel and its government. Still, the events of recent weeks have left some families struggling to navigate both the crisis abroad and the widespread response from American Jews at home. What is at stake is not only geopolitical, but deeply personal. Fractures are intensifying across age, respect, and party affiliation. On the outskirts of Livingston, New Jersey, Meara Ashtivker, 38, feared for her father-in-law in Israel, who has a disability and is unable to rush up the stairs to take shelter when he hears attack sirens in air. She is also frightened as she sees people in her progressive circles suddenly look anti-Israel and anti-Jewish, she said. Ashtivker, whose husband is Israeli, said she loved and supported Israel, even when she did not always agree with the government and its actions. It’s really hard to be an American Jew right now, she said. Exhaustingly exhausting and scary. Some young, liberal Jewish activists have found common ground with the Black Lives Matter, which explicitly advocates for the liberation of Palestine, in relation to others who see that allegiance as anti-Semitic. The latest unrest is the first major outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza that Aviva Davis, who graduated from Brandeis University this spring, has been aware of. I’m looking for the truth, but what is the truth when everyone has a different way of looking at things? Tha Davis. Alyssa Rubin, 26, who volunteers in Boston with IfNotNow, a network of Jewish activists seeking to end US Jewish support for the Israeli occupation, has found that protesting the Palestinian cause is a form of religious respect. She said she and her 89-year-old grandfather ultimately both want the same thing, Jewish security. But he is really ingrained in this story that the only way we can be sure is by having a place, she said, as her generation has seen inequality worsen further. In the protest movements last summer, a whole new wave of people were really prepared to see the connection and understand racism more clearly, she said, understanding the ways racism plays here, and then looking at Israel / Palestine and understood that the exact same system is. But this comparison is exactly what worries many other American Jews, who say the history of white American slaveholders is not the right framework to look at the Israeli government or the global Jewish experience of oppression. At Temple Concord, a Reform synagogue in Syracuse, New York, a teenager after the teenager started calling Rabbi Daniel Fellman last week, wondering how to process seeing black life activists marching with the summer’s attack passed to Israel as an apartheid state. The reaction today is different because of what happened last year, half year, here, Fellman said. As a Jewish community, we are looking at it with slightly different eyes. Near the Syracuse Orthodox congregation Shaarei Torah, the teens were reflecting on their visits to Israel and their family in the region. They see it as Hamas being a terrorist organization that is firing rockets at civilian areas, said Rabbi Evan Shore. They can not understand why the world seems to be supporting terrorism over Israel. In Colorado, a high school senior at Denver Jewish Day School said he was irritated by the lack of nuance in public speaking. When his social media apps were filled with pro-Palestinian memes last week, slogans like From River to Sea and Zionism is a call for an apartheid state, he deactivated his accounts. The conversation is so unproductive and so aggressive that it really stresses you out, said Jonas Rosenthal, 18. I do not think using this message is helpful in convincing the Israelis to stop bombing Gaza. Compared to their elders, younger American Jews are over-represented at the ends of the religious affiliation spectrum: a higher proportion are secular, and a higher proportion are Orthodox. Ari Hart, 39, an Orthodox rabbi in Scotland, Illinois, has acknowledged the fact that his Zionism makes him undesirable in some activist spaces where he would otherwise be comfortable. College students in his congregation are waking up with the same tension, he said. You go to a college campus and want to get involved in anti-racism or social justice work, but if you support the state of Israel, you are the problem, he said. Hart sees growing skepticism in Jewish liberal circles over Israel’s right to exist. This is a generation that is very touched and inspired by the causes of social justice and wants to be on the right side of justice, Hart said. But they are falling into incredibly simple narratives and narratives fueled by the true enemies of the Jewish people. In general, young American Jews are less attached to Israel than older generations: About half of Jewish adults under 30 describe themselves as emotionally attached to Israel, compared to about two-thirds of Jews over the age of 64. according to a large survey published last week by the Pew Research Center. And although the Jewish population of the U.S. is 92% white, with all other races making up 8%, among Jews aged 18 to 29 it rises to 15%. In Los Angeles, Rachel Sumekh, 29, a first-generation Iranian Jew, sees complicated layers in her Persian family history. Her mother escaped Iran on the back of a camel, traveling at night until she arrived in Pakistan, where she was taken as a refugee. She then found asylum in Israel. She believes Israel has a right to self-determination, but also found it horrible to hear an Israeli ambassador suggest that other Arab countries should accept the Palestinians. This is what happened to my people and created this trauma between generations of the loss of our homeland due to hatred, she said. The whole situation feels extremely unstable and dangerous for many people who want to discuss, especially in public. Violence against Jews is getting closer to home. Last year the third highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States were recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began cataloging them in 1979, according to a report released by the civil rights group last month. The ADL recorded more than 1,200 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment in 2020, a 10% increase from last year. In Los Angeles, police are investigating a widespread attack on sidewalk dinners at a sushi restaurant on Tuesday as an anti-Semitic hate crime. Outside Cleveland, Jennifer Kaplan, 39, who grew up in a modern Orthodox family and considers herself a centrist Democrat and a Zionist, recalled that she had studied abroad at the Hebrew University in 2002 and was in a café a few minutes before bombardohet. Now she wondered how the Trump era had influenced her tendency to see humanity in others and wished her young children were a little older so she could talk to them about what was happening. I want them to understand that this is a really complicated situation and they need to question things, she said. I want them to understand that this is not just one, I do not know, I think, the utopia of the Jewish religion. Esther Katz, director of performing arts at the Jewish Community Center in Omaha, Nebraska, has spent considerable time in Israel. She also took part in the Black Lives Matter protests in Omaha last summer and has signs supporting the movement in the windows of her home. She has seen with a sense of betrayal as some of her allies in that movement have posted online about their clear support for the Palestinians, and comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. I had some really tough conversations, said Katz, a conservative Jew. They do not see the facts, they just read the propaganda. Her three children, who range in age from 7 to 13, are now wary of a place that for Katz is one of the most important places in the world. They are like, I do not understand why anyone would want to live in Israel, or even visit, she said. This breaks my heart. This article first appeared in The New York Times. 2021 New York Times Company