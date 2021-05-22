Daniela Elser: Photo that proves Prince William is winning the PR battle against Harry

Social media was furious because of this photo of Prince William earlier this month. Photo / Instagram

There is a mystery in the royal world, a real enigma that requires immediate and forensic attention: Just how in the world did Prince William become hot?

This week a photo was released from King Kensington Palace taking his Covid kick and it was there dominating the otherwise predictable kick was a very soft, very impressive arm.

Social media spent a delightful day on the ground.

Of course, since his youth, William was a iconic silver of his iconic mother, his gorgeous beautiful appearance gathering a bunch of magazine covers and greatly ruining the teenage heart. Then Windsor maturity, marriage, and those irresistible genes went into effect, and so his image was transformed from the idol of dishes into Dad-dom.

And yet somehow, without anyone realizing it at all, a young William has appeared late, not just a block with impressive forearms, but a man who looks more and more like a King.

A man who in some way has largely defended the royal brand from the campaign of his younger brother the anti-monarchist agitprop. A man who has come out on top.

For a test, look no further than two of the top images of princes who have dominated the British press this week.

Meghan and Harry in a scene from the new documentary The Me You Can Not See. Photo / Instagram

On Friday, it was a picture of William taken from his powerful video statement condemning the deceptive tactics that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used to secure his infamous interview with their mother. He came across as powerful, steely and passionate.

And then on Saturday it was Harry’s turn, using a picture of him taken from his new mental health doctors I who can not see it undergoing EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) to address unresolved anxiety about Diana’s death.

The contrast could not have been more pronounced: One man is increasingly determined by his sufferings and his relentless and relentless campaign of anti-royal rhetoric while the other has begun to appear and sound more and more like a statesman and genuine leader.

What has begun to become clear is that two painful episodes, namely the public divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family and the Covid pandemic, have actually tried to make him the next king.

When blockages suddenly and brutally became part of the popular global language last year, William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, embraced the new and frightening circumstances with some Blitz-esque momentum and force.

They called a game of bingo, participated in a charity sketch on TV, and thanked endless health workers. Each week, one or both of the Cambridges undertook some sort of video engagement with front-line staff or those affected by the global virus march.

It was attractive, cheering stuff and it was their absolute creation.

If Britain could have been a little lukewarm, a little lukewarm, in front of these former holiday-loving sun seekers, then the pandemic completely transformed their public image into a couple wholeheartedly committed to the nation.

While in the past William and Kate were set on fire because they appeared to be lacking in HRH, what the pandemic offered the couple was an opportunity to set the charitable ethos of the royal house into a very clear, easily identifiable action.

William has been more and more like a king. Photo / Getty Images

During roughly the same period of time they undoubtedly endured another crisis, though this limited to touching the gilded denizens of the Megxit royal family. If the harsh departure of Harry and Meghan did not damage the image of the royal family, then came the latest Sussexes series of media appearances during which they have repeatedly attacked Windsor’s house.

It was William who in the wake of the couple’s claims of racism in the royal ranks spoke publicly, telling reporters “We are not very much a racist family,” the only member of the royal family to do so publicly.

In fact, one of the most interesting shifts over the past year and few has been William and Kate treading on the worthless running of the royal house. The Queen, now 95 years old, can hardly be expected to be forward and in the center, while Prince Charles is hardly widely seen with uninterrupted respect.

This responsibility to be the face of the monarchy during such a period of unrest has completely fallen on the Cambridges, who ran with him.

Playing a role in the performance of William the Great has been the fact that the more Harry has fallen in appreciation of the British public, the better the elderly prince has seen the comparison.

In the wake of the Covid and Megx drama and mess, the Cambridge ‘brand of predictable plot has begun to look less weak and more like credible; their unwavering approach has seemed less tedious non-originality and more like a blessed stability

Whenever his younger brother lobbied for a new round of criticism in the palace William’s determination and devotion to the monarchy seemed far more impressive.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a gardening session during a visit to the Street Youth Area on 13 May. Photo / Getty Images

This weekend, William and Kate are in Scotland, where he is representing the Queen as High Commissioner Lord to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, a meeting which represents a very great endorsement by Her Majesty. (William was originally scheduled to take on the role last year before the pandemic hit.)

William’s photos taken yesterday showing him in Scotland have only strengthened his resurrected image of him as an impressive doyen.

While the father of three is enjoying this new moment in the sun, the popularity of his little brother in the UK is in free fall. Late last month, Harry and Meghan approval ratings fell to an all-time low with even more Britons having a negative view of the couple (and fewer saying they had a positive outlook) than even after polls did after their pouring of Oprah). Meanwhile, 44 per cent of Britons surveyed last week said they thought the couple should lose their titles.

I go back years before Harry tied the knot and he was fun on the third wheel with persistent Cambridges, the cheeky boy who always seemed to be having a great time as William and Kate increasingly looked like the human personification of a gray wool unexciting and simply uninteresting jumper.

What recent events have taught is not just a cheerful person Harry just this, a mask of sorts to hide his suffering, but that during a crisis, during a time of uncertainty and fear, people do not need leaders who look as such with blocks you can have a pint; they want credibility and a certain public display of strength.

Basically, William was created for this special moment in history.

However, that’s not all that Instagram fans adore hot under the collar and waving Union Jacks waiting for King William V when he ascends the throne.

The palace faces a tough lighter in the years to come with young Brits turning their backs on crowds at the idea of ​​an inherited monarchy with less than one in three 18- to 24-year-olds thinking the nation should stand by a Windsor as head of state.

William’s royal ancestors have survived assassination attempts, civil war, Machiavellian court maneuvers by Oliver Cromwell, and the advent of the camera in their fight to keep the monarchy afloat.

One day the prince, like the 62 men and women who would have come before, will face the same uphill battle to ensure the royal house survives, somehow.

Long may reign William and his bicep.