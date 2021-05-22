Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plants at Kurnool, Nellore hospitals: ‘This is the need of the hour’ | Entertainment News





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped people in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19, is said to have ordered oxygen plants. These plants will now be installed in hospitals in different states. Sonu and his team are currently in the process of setting up an oxygen plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, which will be followed by the placement of another at Atmakur, Nellore District Hospital, followed by other states. He had already obtained the necessary permits from the municipal commissioner, collector and other relevant authorities. This plant will help thousands of people living in Kurnool and Nellore and neighboring villages by providing oxygen to them. Speaking about the plant at Kurnool Government Hospital, Ramsundar S district collector Reddy IAS said, “We are really grateful to Sonu Sood for his humanitarian gesture. The oxygen plant regulated by him will help treat 150 to 200 Covid patients. at Kurnool Government Hospital every day. “ Adding to this, Sonu said, “This is the need of the hour to improve health care especially in rural areas. I feel that these plants will help people in need to bravely fight Covid -19. After Andhra Pradesh, we will “We are putting some more plants in some other states between June and July. Right now, we are identifying hospitals in need of different states.” Very happy to announce that the first batch of My Oxygen Plants will be placed at Kurnool Government Hospital & one at District Hospital, Atmakur, Nellore, AP in June! This will be followed by the placement of more plants in other states in need! Time to support rural India pic.twitter.com/vLef9Po0Yl – fund sood (@SonuSood) May 22, 2021 These oxygen plants at Kurnool and Nellore will be operational from June. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people and the number of positive Covid-19 cases has increased rapidly. In Bollywood as well, a number of celebrities became infected within a period of weeks. Sonu, who has been in the spotlight due to his philanthropic work, came out positive for Covid-19 in April. Other stars who have contracted the virus in the second wave are Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others. others. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several others were also infected with the virus. Sonu received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Punjab on April 7. He went on social media to share the news and a photo from the hospital. Along with vaccination against infection, the actor had also launched Sanjeevani – A Shot from Life, an initiative to encourage people to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and to raise awareness about inoculation in the country. Sonu recently announced a new film titled Kisaan, which will be directed by E Niwas and supported by director Raaj Shaandilyaa. In addition, he will also appear in Chiranjeevi star with future Telugu Acharya star. there: 10



