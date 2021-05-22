Nepal’s parliament has disbanded, deepening a political crisis as it rages





KATHANDU, Nepal Nepal Parliament dissolved on Saturday for the second time in five months, deepening a political crisis in the Himalayan nation as it battled a devastating Covid-19 blast. President Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the move shortly after midnight, saying new elections would be held in November. KP Prime Minister Sharma Oli and various opposition groups have tried unsuccessfully for weeks to form a government. Opposition politicians expressed surprise, visibly shocked by the prospect of planning for an election as the coronavirus virus is wreaking havoc. Nepal, a impoverished nation of 30 million bordering India, has registered about 7,000 new infections a day, and because testing is limited, experts believe this is a significant understatement. We may not be able to organize large rallies because of Covid now, said Prakash Sharan Mahat, an opposition leader. But these kinds of unconstitutional and undemocratic actions will be challenged again in the court of law, and we will campaign politically across the country.

Nepal’s health infrastructure is so overcrowded that people have died in hospital corridors and courtyards, and some hospitals have stopped accepting new patients. In total, about half a million coronavirus infections and 6,000 deaths have been reported. People are dying without receiving oxygen and treatment at health facilities in these times of trial, and this political Covid has just begun, said Ayodhee Prasad Yadav, a former chairman of Nepal’s election commission. Opposition groups accused the president, whose role is largely ceremonial, of favoring Mr Oli by dissolving parliament at a time when they were close to garnering enough votes to replace him, a claim that could not be verified.

Nepal’s transition to democracy since 2008, when its monarchy disintegrated, has been fragile and turbulent. In the latest episode, political parties have been at loggerheads since Mr Oli, who commanded a nearly two-thirds majority in Parliament, dissolved the lower house in December following disagreements within his coalition.

This sparked widespread protests. As the crisis deepened, India and China, each trying to lure Nepal into its sphere of influence, sent envoys to seek a solution. In February, the Supreme Court ruled that Mr Oli had exceeded his powers and ordered Parliament to be reinstated. This put the Prime Minister in an awkward position to face a no-confidence vote. As expected, he lost that vote. For Mrs. Bhandari, the president, charged him with continuing to lead the government as the leader of the largest party, with the expectation that he could convene a majority within 30 days. On Friday, Mr Oli recommended that she dissolve Parliament to pave the way for new elections. Opposition lawmakers said they had amassed enough votes by Friday to make one of their own, Sher Bahadur Deuba, the new prime minister, but Mr Oli’s supporters opposed the claim. Mujib Mashal contributed to reporting from New Delhi.

