DUP support drops to lower level as poll predicts Sinn Fein could take first ministerial post





Sinn Fein is by far the largest party with 25%, giving it a 9% lead over its closest challengers and putting Michelle ONeill on course to take on the role of First Minister in the upcoming election in May 2022. The DUP and the Alliance are now at 16%, while the Ulster Unionist Party has risen to 14%, beating the SDLP, one point below 11%, according to the LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph. There were also gains for TUV, up to a point at 11%, in what is probably a sign of breaking support among unionist parties. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.8889%"/> Doug Beattie The polls will make reading disturbing for future DUP leader Edwin Poots. Aside from falling far behind its rivals Sinn Fein, Mr. Poots’s personal rating among DUP voters is low. The poll found that his leadership rival, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, was the most popular among their supporters by a three-to-one margin. Two-thirds backed Sir Jeffrey to replace outgoing Arlene Foster, while only one-fifth backed the man who ended up taking the job. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0454%"/> First Deputy Secretary Michelle O’Neill speaking today. When asked which candidate they would support if they had one vote in the DUP leadership race, 64% of party voters said Sir Jeffrey, while only 21% chose Mr Poots. Mr Poots will now have the task of arresting the fall of his parties, which has fallen by 31% in the 2019 Westminster election. A Belfast Telegraph poll four months ago put the DUP at a record low of 19%. Another 3% drop represents a new nadir for the party Other unionist parties will benefit from their declining support. Among those who voted DUP in the last Assembly elections, 29% say they will now vote TUV, while 10% will vote UUP. Another 4% said they would now vote for the Alliance party. Things are looking significantly better for Sinn Fein, whose support has grown steadily since 2019. The party secured 23% of the vote that year, rising to 24% in January and 25% in the last poll. The alliance is on par with the DUP as the second most popular party in Northern Ireland, but that support is at 2% since January. UUP has enjoyed the leadership leap that seems to have eluded the DUP. She increased support by 2% to 14% after Doug Beattie succeeded Steve Aiken in first place. Meanwhile, Jim Allisters TUV have risen by one point to 11%, possibly reflecting the Unionists’ fears over the Northern Ireland protocol. The Green Party is unchanged at 2%, People Before Profit are a point at 2%, while Others & Independents rose one to 2%. The online survey was conducted from May 14 to 17 among 3,072 people and was weighed to reflect the population of Northern Ireland. The poll opened shortly after Mr Poots became head of the DUP, at a time when Mr Beattie was the only declared candidate to lead the UUP. Mr Poots was ranked by voters as the party leader with the weakest performance in Northern Ireland, after Arlene Foster’s departure. He was rated as bad or terrible by 62% of voters, compared to 50% who said that of Ms. Foster, and only 22% for Mr. Beattie. Among unionists, he was seen as bad or terrible by about 43% of voters, with 36% saying the same about Ms. Foster. For Michelle ONeill, close to half of the voters, 49%, considered her performance as bad or terrible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis both remain deeply unpopular, with 71% and 66% of voters rating them as bad or terrible, respectively.

