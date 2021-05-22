International
Myanmar’s Suu Kyi is in good health, says the junta leader
YANGON, Myanmar – Myanmar’s junta chief has said ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and will appear in court within days during the general’s first televised interview since the coup.
Min Aung Hlaing, who knocked down Suu Kyi in a Feb. 1 strike, gave a two-hour interview to Hong Kong Phoenix Television on Thursday, with the full program yet to air.
“Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. “She stayed at home and will appear in court in a few days,” he said in an excerpt released on social media on Saturday.
The general was speaking in Burmese and his comments were translated into Chinese by the network.
Asked about Suu Kyi’s political achievements, the military leader said: “In short, she has done everything she can.”
Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since being placed under house arrest.
She has been hit with a range of criminal charges including severe coronavirus restrictions during last year’s election campaign and possession of an unlicensed handheld radio.
The most serious charge alleges that she violated the Colonial-era Official Secrets Act.
Suu Kyi is expected to appear in court in person for the first time on Monday, after weeks of delays in her legal case.
Her legal team has faced a difficult battle to meet their client in private.
‘Traitors of the nation’
The junta on Friday threatened to disband Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party over allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Union Election Commission Chairman Thein Soe said an investigation into the outcome of the November election was almost complete.
“What should we do with the party (NLD) that (acted) illegally? Should we disband the party or accuse those who commit this (illegal activity) of being traitors to the nation? We will analyze and consider taking this action, “he said in a video posted on a local media Facebook page.
The election commission met with political parties on Friday to discuss possible changes to the system but NLD representatives did not attend.
Min Aung Hlaing has justified his seizure of power by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll, which was won by the NLD in a big result.
But the Asian Network for Free Elections monitoring group said that “the results of the 2020 general elections were, in general, representative of the will of the people.”
Upon taking power, the military declared a one-year state of emergency and said it would be followed by new multi-party elections.
“What we want to achieve is a federal state based on multi-party democracy and confederation. “If the situation allows, we hope to achieve this within a year, and if not, we will postpone it for six months,” he told Phoenix TV.
On Thursday local media reported that the junta had abolished a mandatory retirement age for generals, which would allow Min Aung Hlaing to continue serving after turning 65 this July.
The junta leader said he had no “idea” when asked about his future plans.
Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy has been paralyzed since the coup and according to a local monitoring group more than 800 people have died as the military shifted to suppress dissent.
Min Aung Hlaing disputed the death toll during his televised appearance, estimating the death toll at 300 and saying 47 police officers had been killed and 200 injured.
A group of ousted lawmakers – many of them formerly part of the NLD – have formed a “Government of National Unity” shadow in a bid to undermine the junta.
The military later said the group would be classified as “terrorists”.
In late April Min Aung Hlaing met with leaders from the Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The bloc issued a “five-point consensus” statement calling for an “immediate cessation of violence” and a visit to Burma by a regional special envoy.
The junta leader said in the television interview that Myanmar was not ready to approve the plan.
/ MUF
