Tamil Nadu postpones the blockade for another week from May 24 with strict measures





Government Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced that the existing blockade would be extended for another week starting May 24 with stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Prime Minister MK Stalin said that the decision to extend the blockade with stricter measures was taken based on the recommendation of a committee of experts. Before announcing the decision, Stalin held a consultation with a panel of all party lawmakers in Chennai. According to the latest order from the government, all stores will be open today until 9am and tomorrow from 6pm to 9pm for the public to hold stocks of necessary items. For the convenience of passengers to reach other districts, both private and public buses will be allowed to move today and tomorrow. What is allowed under current restrictions: * Pharmacies, local medicine shops, veterinary pharmacies * Delivery of milk, water and newspaper services * Vegetables and fruits will be distributed to the public in vehicles through the Tamil Nadus gardening department * Only necessary government departments in secretariats and other districts will function * Electronic commerce is allowed to operate from 8 am to 6 pm * Employees working in private companies, banks and IT firms have been asked to work from home * Hotels (parcels only) will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 10 pm, from noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food delivery aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato will also be allowed at the same times. * Gasoline and Diesel, ATMs will remain open * Vehicles carrying agricultural products, necessary items will be allowed * Cross-regional travel allowed by E-registration only for funerals and medical purposes * No e-registration required to travel within the district for medical purposes. * No restrictions on News and Media * Ongoing process Industries, industries that produce essential goods and medical devices will function as usual Addressing reporters before making the announcement, MK Stalin said that representatives of all parties (in the assembly) had gathered here setting aside political changes with the sole purpose of saving the state from the pandemic. For the convenience of the public, few vacations were announced earlier. However, using those relaxations and thinking of the block period as a rest period, many were seen moving out unnecessarily. This is not a holiday season … We are in a pandemic htë it is sad to see that some people do not understand it. We made ropes on celebrities to spread awareness about Covid-19. There is fear of the virus in public speech, but it is not reflected in their actions, Stalin said. He added that people need to understand the risk of the virus as so many lives have been lost in the past year due to Covid-19. Stalin said the deaths have put a question mark on the future of many families. Health care professionals are risking their lives to save patients; we should not burden them further. At first, school and college students enjoyed the blockage as a break, but now it has become a pain… Students can experience mental stress… How long can we keep schools and colleges closed? We must preserve their education and future, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos