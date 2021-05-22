Blocking during a week without any relaxation in TN from 24 May





The stores will be open May 22 and 23 until 9pm; Horticulture Department to supply fruits and vegetables across the State

Prime Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a one-week blockade from May 24 with tough restrictions that will see all stores closed, including supplies and grocery stores. Mr Stalin, who held discussions with a team of medical experts and all party MLAs, said all shops would remain open on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23) until 9pm for help people make purchases. Government and private buses will also operate on 22 and 23 May until 21:00 Read also: Circumstances call for the extension of the blockade, says TN CM Stalin According to the announcement, medical stores including Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda and veterinary medical stores would remain open during the blockade. The Horticulture Department would supply vegetables and fruits through vehicles in coordination with local authorities across Tamil Nadu. Essential government departments will function in the Secretariat and in the districts. Employees of private enterprises, banks, insurance companies and IT companies have to work from home. Electronic commerce services will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parcel service will only be allowed in hotels between 6am and 10am, between 12pm and 3pm and between 6pm and 9pm food delivery operators like Swiggy and Zomato can only work during these hours kohore. Gasoline / diesel bins, ATMs, agricultural supplies and inputs for agriculture and trucks transporting essential goods will be allowed. Cross-circular movement will be allowed only for medical and funeral purposes, with electronic registration. For travel within the district, for medical purposes, no electronic registration is required. The media can function without restrictions. Continuous process industries, industries producing essential goods and medical devices will be permitted under prior guidance.

