Pandemic Covid-19: Updates and Live News for May. 22, 2021

Germany will impose fresh restrictions for travelers from the UK starting on Sunday due to fast the spread of a coronavirus type first identified in India. Travelers from the UK will have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Germany even if they are tested negative for the virus, according to the foreign ministry.

New research on BioNTech / Pfizer and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines shows that a double dose will be better preserved by virus variants first discovered in India and Kent in the UK The UK is now offering vaccinations to them old 32 or more

Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., called for a ban on the Tokyo Olympics as Japan struggles with new variants amid a slow spread of vaccines. Singapore reported its first school-based transmission of the virus, while the number of new cases in India plunged to a minimum of five weeks.

Main developments:

Eiffel Tower prepares to reopen (5:41 pm HK)

The Eiffel Tower is getting ready to welcome visitors again starting in mid-July as restrictions related to coronavirus ease throughout France. The iconic structure of the French capital will reopen on July 16 for tourists eager to climb the 324-meter tower stairs or use its elevators, according to a notification on Twitter.

The news comes as the terraces of cafes, restaurants and bars in Paris and across France reopened this week. The siege of the country was back again at 9pm and French citizens can now buy shoes and visit museums, albeit with restrictions on the number of people who can enter.

Germany puts travel brakes on UK (5:13 pm HK)

Germany will impose New restrictions for travelers from the UK starting on Sunday due to the rapid spread in the UK of the coronavirus type first identified in India.

Travelers from the UK will have to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Germany even if they are tested negative for the virus, according to the foreign ministry. In addition, transport companies will only be allowed to bring German nationals back into the country.

Germany now classifies Britain as a “virus variant area”, the country’s most dangerous category, following a recommendation by the Robert Koch Institute, according to the foreign ministry.

Double dose works best against variants (5:05 pm HK)

New research on Covid-19 vaccines shows it takes two doses to provide “strong protection against symptomatic infection” from a variant of the virus first identified in India, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Two doses provided 81% protection against variant B.1.617.2, while one shot provided 33% protection, according to the report, which quoted people informed of preliminary data from Public Health in England. A double dose was also found to better protect against the type B.1.1.7 first discovered in Kent, England. The research included data from the BioNTech / Pfizer and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines.

The UK is preparing its vaccination program for them old 32 or more, country health secretary Matt Hancock said in a tweet on Saturday.

Italy weighs mandatory vaccines (4:10 pm HK)

Italy may consider making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory in the future, the country’s civil defense chief, Fabrizio Curcio, said in a interview with La Stampa every Saturday. “It’s an option that needs to be fully evaluated, given the need for annual reinforcements.” So far Italy has administered almost 30 million vaccines.

SoftBank joins calls to stop Tokyo Olympics (3:25 pm HK)

Masayoshi Son, billionaire founder and top executive of SoftBank Group Corp., joined the growing criticism of the plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, more than 80% of people want to postpone or call the Olympics. Who will push for it, with what rights? Son, an outspoken business leader, wrote on Twitter on Saturday. His comments came hours after a senior International Olympic Committee official said the Games could be held even if the city remains under a coronavirus emergency, according to Kyodo.

Organizers have been criticized for pressing ahead of the event under a pandemic and the voices of critics have become louder. The slow spread of vaccines in Japan and the spread of variants is adding to fears that new virus mutations could be imported due to the Games and worsen the already strained medical system.

Singapore sees school connection (12:40 pm HK)

Singapore reported its own the first case of Covid-19 transmission in school as an explosion in the city state showed few signs of abortion.

A student at a local school became infected with the virus after his classmate tested positive on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Education. The close contacts of both students are placed under quarantine. Earlier cases this month involving school children involved groups originating in private learning centers. Students from 30 schools have been infected in the last four weeks, the Straits Times reported on Friday.

Singapore will review how it can further support companies after the last shock. While some firms have not been asked to shut down, they have been impacted by falling traffic on foot and reduced activity, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Case Facilitation in India (12:20 pm HK)

India added less than 300,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the sixth day in a row on Saturday, in early signs that infections are slowing down. The figure of 257,299 is the lowest since April 17th. However, IMF economists say the worst could still happen in the developing world, citing the trend of infections in India and Brazil. New Delhi will have to immediately provide about 1 billion doses to cover 60% of its population by the first half of 2022, according to note by IMF economists Ruchir Agarwal and Gita Gopinath. India reported another 4,194 deaths, bringing the number to almost 300,000.

Meanwhile Bharat Biotech International Ltd. is in discussions with foreign firms to expand its Covaxin production, Hindu BusinessLine reported, citing people it did not identify. The Hyderabad-based company said earlier this week that it plans to make an additional 200 million doses to a Gujarat facility by the fourth quarter, increasing its dosing capacity to about 1 billion a year. Many in India are trying to reserve few vaccination slots, and at the current rate, it will take the country nearly three years to inoculate 75% of its nearly 1.4 billion population, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

Hong Kong Plans Border Opening (9:50 am HK)

Hong Kong’s border with mainland China could be reopened for quarantine travel as early as June, starting with the launch of a proposed Guangdong bubble for business travelers, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources. Continental authorities remain concerned about the city’s ability to stay on track and achieve a zero-infection goal, the newspaper reported Friday, adding that uncertainties over the recent Covid-19 cases could disrupt the plan.

An official from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government distributes leaflets urging people to stay home in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on May 9th. Photo: Soichiro Koriyama / Bloomberg

Japan may extend emergency (9:30 am HK)

Osaka Prefecture plans to ask the government to extend the state of emergency, currently set to expire at the end of this month, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the situation remains serious and the lifting of the emergency cannot be considered in the current circumstances, according to the report.

The Japanese government will decide whether to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until the end of this month. John Coates, a senior official at the International Olympic Committee, said the Tokyo Olympics could be held even if the city remains under a state of emergency, Kyodo reported.

Biden sees 1 billion doses by year’s end (7:28 am HK)

President Joe Biden said Friday that the US can produce until 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

“HOPE and expectations “it ‘s for the rest of 2021, the U.S.” will be able to vaccinate every American, “Biden said after a day of meetings and ceremonies at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the East Hall of the White House on May 21st. Photography: Erin Scott / Bloomberg

Death Access in the US 14-Monthly (5:30 pm NY)

A U.S. death toll from Covid-19 dropped to its second-lowest level since the early days of the pandemic. The seven-day moving average of deaths reached 580 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Except for March 2020 when the pandemic spread to the US, only July 7 had a lower number.

Variant from India found in Louisiana (5:13 pm NY)

Two cases of a virus variant found in India have been identified in Louisiana, the Center for Viral Threats at LSU Shreveport reported Friday. Two other cases of the variant were reported Thursday in North Texas from UT Southwest Medical Center.

The variant, called B.1.617.2, was first discovered in India, where it is helping to cause the heaviest eruption in the world. state spreading rapidly in the UK, more than doubling this week to almost 3,500 cases. The World Health Organization classifies it as a variant of concern, although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not.

Oregon joins vaccine lotteries (3:16 pm NY)

Oregon joined states by offering lottery winnings to people who get vaccinated. Gov. Kate Brown said one person will earn $ 1 million, five teens will earn $ 100,000 college savings plans and 36 people will earn $ 10,000 – one from each county. All Oregon residents who have at least one dose will qualify for the June 27 draw.

“Take your goal,” the Democratic governor said at a news conference. “It could save your life and maybe maybe make you a millionaire.”

If you’ve been waiting to get a vaccine, or just haven’t received it yet, we’ll give you, Oregon, an extra incentive. What about a chance to win a million dollars? Take Your Shot, Oregon. Grasp your sleeves and get a chance to change your life. – Governors Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) May 21, 2021

New York, Ohio, Maryland and Kentucky are also offering lottery or ticket prices to encourage vaccinations, as the rate of inoculation is slowing across the country. Almost 52% of Oregonians have had at least one dose, compared to the national average of 48.2%, according to Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

– With the help of Ian Fisher, Geraldine Amiel, Emily Ashton, Michael B Marois, Shelly Banjo, Greg Chang and Angela Cullen