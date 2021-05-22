Dominic Cummings ready to ‘napalm’ Boris Johnson in ‘revenge’ attempt

Dominic Cummings is preparing to launch an offensive against former boss Boris Johnson, reports claim (Photo: Getty / Daily Mail)

Dominic Cummings is preparing to slander Boris Johnson in an attempt to take revenge on the Prime Minister, reports claim.

Mr Cummings reportedly is determined to destroy his former boss by describing him as a clown who failed to learn the lessons of the first block.

And the former Downing Street aide will not stop until Boris is no longer Prime Minister, sources said recently.

Mr Cummings, 49, will testify Wednesday on a joint committee of lawmakers about governments tackling the coronavirus crisis.

He is also expected to take a hit on Health Secretary Matt Hancock claiming he was unfit for the job and his decisions cost him his life.

The former adviser was photographed leaving number 10 holding a large box in November after a bitter power struggle and toxic skirmishes that were said to have confused Conservative leaders’s fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Although a ceasefire appears to have been agreed upon, after six months of public and private squabbles, Mr Cummings reportedly thinks he is justified in going on the offensive.

He is determined to tell his version of events in relation to Mr Johnsons’ actions, according to the Allies.

Mr Cummings reportedly determined to take revenge on PM (Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)



Mr Johnson is said to be concerned about what Mr Cummings might say next week (Photo: Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

He will basically try and nap it, an insider is said to have said.

Mr Cummings apparently wants to raise the lid on how the Prime Minister was concerned about the stalemate.

He will argue that the catastrophic delay resulted in thousands of deaths in an attempt to place the right information in the public domain so that people can learn the lessons.

But the former adviser is also said to be focusing on Mr Johnson’s exposure to failures during the pandemic.

He thinks Boris is a clown who failed to learn the lessons of the first block and even when we had all the data and knew what was going to happen he did nothing.

He will not stop. He will not be upset, a source told Mr Cummings.



Health Secretary Matt Hancock may also face Dominic Cummings anger (Photo: PA)

The prime minister is worried about what may come out during the hearing in the coming weeks, reports suggest.

Mr Cummings has denied being a controversial rat after being accused of a series of hostile leaks, amid claims he is upset about the great progress of Governments since his ouster.

He was blamed for revealing private WhatsApp messages between Mr. Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson, sparking a lobbying brawl.

Mr Cummings also reportedly had detailed details about the prime ministers, flats on 11 Downing Street, making a difference, sparking a wave of criticism.

Mr Johnson is expected to be criticized for his treatment of the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images)

Downing Street pointed the finger at the former councilor, claiming he was involved in systematic leaks, it was alleged in April.

But he responded on a blog, accusing his former boss of unethical, stupid and possibly illegal behavior in connection with the refurb.

Mr Cummings says he will deliver texts, emails and Whatsapp messages from Johnson.

The joint committee reportedly said it would publish any information regarding the treatment of the pandemic.

