China’s Fosun says it ready to provide BioNTech vaccine in Taiwan





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinas Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. is ready to provide Taiwan with BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, its chairman Wu Yifang told the Xinhua news agency amid a rise in household infections on the island. Photograph Photograph: The test tubes are seen in front of a Biontech logo displayed in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Fosun signed an agreement with BioNTech to develop and commercialize exclusively COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTechs mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. BioNTechs development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is the American firm Pfizer Inc. Wu said certain groups in Taiwan that he did not mention had been in contact for an emergency purchase of vaccines and the company was willing to provide vaccine services to Taiwanese compatriots. Since last year, Fosun has been promoting vaccines for Taiwan, Wu said, adding that they hope the shooting could reach the island soon to help prevent a resurgence of the virus. Fosun did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Taiwanese government has said it is talking to BioNTech rather than Fosun and that both sides were on the verge of announcing an agreement in December when BioNTech pulled the plug. Taiwan has hinted that China was to blame for the failed deal, while China has blamed Taiwan for trying to bypass Fosun. BioNTech said in February that it planned to provide the vaccine in Taiwan, but gave no further details and declined to comment on the progress of the talks in a statement to Reuters this week. China claims that Taiwan is its territory and has been constantly fighting the island for the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan has accused China of spreading false news, which Beijing denies. Taiwan has received only about 700,000 doses of vaccines to date, all from AstraZeneca Plc, and they are rapidly running out as vaccines increase amid a rise in household infections. Taiwan has millions more doses on order, including Moderna Inc, but like many other parts of the world it has faced delivery delays due to global shortages. Reporting from the Beijing editorial office; Written by Ben Blanchard; Edited by Lincoln Feast.

