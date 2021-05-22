Concerns in Southern Syria over renewed relocation to the North





Opposition activists in southern Syria have expressed concern about the resumption of a relocation scenario in the north, following the evacuation of dozens of people following an agreement between the regime and Russian-backed opposition forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Turkish troops continued to prevent 30 displaced families from the village of Umm Batna in the village of al-Quneitra from entering the city of Al-Bab as of Thursday evening. The Observatory reported that families from al-Quneitra were stranded at the Abu al-Zendin crossing, which is under the control of Turkish forces and their represented factions, as they were not allowed to enter the villages of Aleppo. Meanwhile, a popular demonstration was organized at the Center roundabout in the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo, denouncing the refusal of Turkish forces to allow families to enter. Earlier on Friday, activists reported seeing three buses entering Um Batna in preparation for the evacuation of 30 wanted persons with their families in northern Syria. This comes after an agreement between the military security branch and the Russians on the one hand and the Central Commission in Horan and some of the area officials. A member of the Central Negotiating Committee told Asharq Al-Awsat that the committee in Quneitra and Daraa and local officials had failed to persuade the Russian side to lift the relocation condition imposed by Syrian regime officers to resolve the situation in the city of Umm Batna and rural Quneitra regions. He added that several negotiating meetings had taken place in recent days in the cities of Daraa Al-Mahatta and Sasa, with the Syrian regime and Russian officers to ease tensions and military escalation against the city of Um Batna and return to decision evacuation, in in exchange for a promise from the families of individuals wanted not to take action against regime forces in the region. The official noted that the talks failed due to regimes’ insistence on evacuating or extraditing wanted persons.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos