TN: Encryption error led to erroneous results, says Medall Lab after government bans it from processing RT-PCR samples

After the Tamil Nadu government revoked the license of Medall Laboratories to perform RT-PCR tests due to discrepancies in uploading Covid test results to the ICMR portal, the lab cited an encryption error as the reason for the error.
Medall Laboratory has cited an encryption error as the reason for incorrectly uploading Covid test results to the ICMR portal. (Photo: Image of PTI file for representation)
After the Tamil Nadu government revoked its permission to conduct RT-PCR tests, Laboratory Medall said an encryption error led to erroneous results being uploaded to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) portal.
In its statement, the lab said the error is now being corrected.
Incorrect results uploaded to the ICMR portal
On Friday, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Tamil Nadu, issued a notice saying Medall Laboratory had uploaded inaccurate results for 4,000 samples tested for Covid on the ICMR portal. The results for these 4,000 samples were charged as positive despite being actually negative.
Furthermore, the results of the samples from Kolkata were uploaded as samples from Kallakurichi to Tamil Nadu.
By revoking the permission of the laboratories to perform RT-PCR tests, DPH even suspected a connection between the laboratory and the hospitals. False reports can be used to invite patients to the hospital. Subsequent medical bills will be obtained from the hospital, “DPH said.
Medall Lab Response
In its statement on Saturday, Medall Laboratory said, It should be noted that Medall’s RT-PCR testing process is out of the question. It should be clarified and placed in the register that the ratio generated and shared with the clients who took the test is correct. The issue is not in the testing process, its quality or accuracy. The problem was an (encryption) error that occurred while loading data into the ICMR server. “
The lab also assured that they “wholeheartedly welcome and will provide unstinting cooperation for every state government team visiting our lab. Medall Lab said they are confident the team will only assess the accuracy and rigor of our processes.
In its announcement, DPH had requested a response from the managing director of Medall Laboratory within three days.
READ ALSO: CoviSelf Bag: A 10-point guide on how to test yourself for Covid-19 at home
READ ALSO: India will increase Covid testing but lower standard RT-PCR gold tests
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit