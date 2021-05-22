TN: Encryption error led to erroneous results, says Medall Lab after government bans it from processing RT-PCR samples

Medall Laboratory has cited an encryption error as the reason for incorrectly uploading Covid test results to the ICMR portal. (Photo: Image of PTI file for representation)

After the Tamil Nadu government revoked its permission to conduct RT-PCR tests, Laboratory Medall said an encryption error led to erroneous results being uploaded to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) portal.

In its statement, the lab said the error is now being corrected.

Incorrect results uploaded to the ICMR portal

On Friday, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Tamil Nadu, issued a notice saying Medall Laboratory had uploaded inaccurate results for 4,000 samples tested for Covid on the ICMR portal. The results for these 4,000 samples were charged as positive despite being actually negative.

Furthermore, the results of the samples from Kolkata were uploaded as samples from Kallakurichi to Tamil Nadu.

By revoking the permission of the laboratories to perform RT-PCR tests, DPH even suspected a connection between the laboratory and the hospitals. False reports can be used to invite patients to the hospital. Subsequent medical bills will be obtained from the hospital, “DPH said.

Medall Lab Response

In its statement on Saturday, Medall Laboratory said, It should be noted that Medall’s RT-PCR testing process is out of the question. It should be clarified and placed in the register that the ratio generated and shared with the clients who took the test is correct. The issue is not in the testing process, its quality or accuracy. The problem was an (encryption) error that occurred while loading data into the ICMR server. “

The lab also assured that they “wholeheartedly welcome and will provide unstinting cooperation for every state government team visiting our lab. Medall Lab said they are confident the team will only assess the accuracy and rigor of our processes.

In its announcement, DPH had requested a response from the managing director of Medall Laboratory within three days.

