Malaysia announces rules to reduce movements in the fight against viruses





Sign up here for our coronavirus daily newsletter on what you need to know, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest updates and analysis. Malaysia on Saturday detailed further restrictions on movements to contain a record increase in Covid cases. Businesses will only be allowed to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from May 25, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a news conference. About 80% of government officials and 40% of private sector employees will work from home, with the movement affecting 7 million to 8 million workers. High-risk sites will be closed immediately and public transport use will be limited to 50% capacity, Ismail said. The Ministry of Trade will announce further instructions for the economy, he added. The moves are an attempt to curb the rise in infections without disrupting the country’s nascent economic recovery. The Malaysian economy lost about 700 million ringgit ($ 169 million) in the day when only core sectors were allowed to operate in January. “I understand that many are concerned and have proposed a total blockade due to the increase in cases,” Ismail said. “However, many are worried that a total stalemate will affect those earning a daily income as their source of income will be completely shut down.” Rising risks Malaysia’s gross domestic product shrank for the fourth consecutive quarter in the first three months of the year, albeit in a slower pace. The government and the central bank expect the economy to grow 6% to 7.5% this year after a 5.6% contraction in 2020. “Negative risks to the overall outlook for 2021 are being built despite stronger-than-expected 1Q GDP and rising oil prices,” Tamara Mast Henderson, Asia economist, told Bloomberg Economics in a report on Friday. “Vaccine immunity from vaccines seems impossible until next year. “Meanwhile, more infectious variants of Covid-19 have emerged, threatening to prolong outbreaks and blockages.” READ: Malaysian markets fluctuate amid fears of a nationwide deadlock The nation recorded 6,320 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a fourth day in a row that infections have remained above 6,000. Less than 3% of the Malaysian population has been fully vaccinated. That figure follows neighbors like Indonesia and Singapore and puts Malaysia at risk of falling far short of its inoculation targets for the year, according to data collected by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, intensive care unit beds for Covid-related admissions are at 84%, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post on Friday. Of the nation health care the system is under a lot of stress and people have to adhere to virus protocols, he said. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

