Cyber ​​gang behind HSE attack ‘more deadly than Kinahan drug cartel’

The Russian crime syndicate behind the devastating HSE attack is part of a more deadly cyber-league underground than the Kinahan drug cartel.

In the long run, the complete closure of the IT health services system by the Wizard Spider gang could result in more deaths than those caused by the Kinahan-Hutch quarrel.

But while ordinary criminals are

brought to justice regularly it is almost impossible to track down the ruthless hackers involved in this and other cyber attacks.

It is also feared that the cartel involved could work if not fully with the blessing, but with the tacit approval of the Russian state.

Those responsible have been described as the mud of the ground for the attack on a health service already struggling while struggling to cope with a global pandemic.

Mystery now surrounds an encryption key, allegedly sent by the Russian gang, that may be able to unlock frozen HSA data as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly categorically said, no ransom has been paid by this Government.







(Image: Gareth Chaney / Collins)



The key to a sophisticated set of passwords was analyzed yesterday by the National Cyber ​​Security Center and other specialists to make sure it does not contain any other malware that could cause even more damage.

But as of last night, hackers were still threatening to sell data to patients if the HSE did not pay a ransom believed to be $ 16 million.

Intelligence agencies believe the Wizard Spider gang is part of the first and most advanced super card.

This organization operates on an almost industrial scale and its operations are mainly based in Russia with subsidiaries in Ukraine.

Interpol believes it is made up of a number of Russian cyber cells that came together to form what is now one of the largest and most ruthless extortion missiles the world has ever seen.

Because of their sophistication and digital capabilities, they are capable of keeping entire nations at bay.

A similar attack on a U.S. pipeline in recent weeks has caused fuel shortages in many states.

There are growing fears that hackers will soon be able to take control of nuclear power stations or even atomic weapons systems as they have already penetrated the Pentagon security.

It is believed that key members of the Spider Wizard operate and reside in the St. Petersburg area, although they have an extensive network of contact throughout the Russian Federation and internationally.

US and British intelligence agencies believe that these criminal organizations are not only tolerated in their own country, but can also be called upon to work for the Russian state.

This week the Russian ambassador to Ireland said his country has offered to conduct a joint investigation into the HSE cyber attack.

While Yury Filatov may have sincerely wanted to help, there is little doubt that Russia has, at the very least, turned a blind eye to cybercriminals operating in that country.

This is evidenced by the fact that the code they use in malware and ransomware is programmed to uninstall if you encounter systems in Russian.





Want the latest news and entertainment to be delivered directly to you? Never forget by subscribing to our email updates here. Every day we will send you a summary of the latest news, sports and entertainment, all in one handy place. You can unsubscribe from this service at any time. And rest assured that your data will not be shared with any other party.

While the attack on the HSE is seen as a mere profit operation, it is believed that those involved are themselves under pressure from other cybercriminals or even the Russian state.

Although Wizard Spider has previously hacked other healthcare settings, it has never before had to reward a nation’s healthcare service.

Smart Tech chief Ronan Murphy told RTE that hackers may have been under pressure to hand over the encryption key.

He said: “In my opinion, if I were to make a calculated conjecture about this, I believe the Russian government has put pressure on them.

I believe this is going to a stage where it is getting so much global coverage, the fact that it was in the midst of a global pandemic and the fact that the whole health service of a nation has been destroyed.

And there are typically warm relations between Ireland and Russia. I think it is problematic. I think the word has come down through the powers that they should throw us a bone.

But he fears the cartel will move forward with their threat to dump HSE patient data or they will lose face and be seen as a dog that has no teeth.

Another security expert believes the hackers may have been under pressure from other cybercriminals.

International Cyber ​​Risk Chief Paul C Dwyer told RTE that this may have been a step too far, even for a ruthless criminal organization.

He said: The clearest reason is that they have been put under pressure by other cyber criminal groups to get rid of this as an incident.

Criminals have acted all over the world with almost impunity making hundreds of millions of euros from ransomware and quite suddenly they have been selected in this soft target which has now brought a lot of heat to all these criminal groups.

Interpol and Europol believe that cyber cartels like Wizard Spider are a threat similar to that posed by international crime organizations such as the Kinahan gang.

The fact that they can act remotely and beyond justice in a country where they are largely tolerated makes them even more dangerous and virtually untouchable.