Large racial inequalities persist in vaccinations, state-level CDC data show health

The rate of vaccination of Black Americans COVID-19 is still lingering, several months into the Nations campaign, while Latinos are closing the gap and Native Americans show the highest levels overall, according to federal data obtained by KHN.
The data, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to a request for public registration, provides a comprehensive national overview of the race and ethnicity of people vaccinated on a country-by-state basis. However, almost half of those vaccination records lack information about race or ethnicity.
KHN analysis shows that only 22 percent of black Americans have received a stroke, and black levels still follow those of whites in almost every state.
Targeted efforts have increased vaccination levels among other minority groups. Latinos in eight states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are now vaccinated at higher rates than non-Latino whites. Yet 29 percent of Latinos are vaccinated nationwide, compared to 33 percent of whites.
While 45 percent of Native Americans have received at least one dose, there are major variations depending on where they live. And Asian vaccination rates are high in most states, with 41 percent getting a shot.
The analysis highlights how vaccine inequalities have improved as availability has opened up and Biden administration officials have tried to prioritize equitable distribution. Still, the gaps continue even as minority groups have suffered much higher pandemic mortality rates than whites and are at risk of infection as states move to reopen and remove masked mandates.
Despite these protracted gaps, the CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors and outdoors or at physical distance. Only 38 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.
“Every day we do not reach a person or a community is a day on which there is a preventable COVID case that occurs and a preventable death from KOVID in these communities,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco.
KHN requested data on race and ethnicity from the CDC for people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The data cover shootings since May 14, given to 155 million people who were administered through federally run programs and federal agencies, as well as by state and local authorities.
Eight states Alabama, California, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont and Wyoming either refuse to provide details of race and ethnicity to the CDC or lack this information for more than 60 percent of people vaccinated. These states are excluded from the KHN analysis, although the CDC includes all but Texas in its published national norms.
Some states display race and ethnicity for vaccine recipients separately, making it difficult to compare rates for Latinos with non-Latino whites, for example. But CDC data allow direct comparisons. Reports numbers for Latinos, who may be of any race or combination of races, as well as numbers for non-Latino people of categories with one race or multirac.
Data on native Hawaiians and other Pacific islands are unreliable, making it difficult to draw conclusions about the rate of vaccination in that population.
Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, was not surprised that vaccination rates for Black Americans were still stagnating, citing a complex combination of entry issues, hesitation, and structural inequality.
Benjamin noted the early challenges in securing an online meeting and initial deployment of vaccination sites which he noted the Biden administration had worked to improve.
They would be judged whether or not we did it evenly at the end of the day, he said. For now, I still think they were failing.
Dr. Utibe Essien, an e-health researcher and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, stressed that targeted communication should involve multiple institutions in a community.
Not just the black doctor, not just the barber, not just the pastor, the kind of these traditional people who have been the great messengers. We need to be broad, he said. Her investment in people who know the neighborhood, the owner of a small shop that can see all children aged 12-15 coming through the store having snacks before going to school.
Nationally, Native Americans and Alaska Natives have been vaccinated at significantly higher rates than other groups. Tribes administered doses quickly, giving priority to elders with significant cultural knowledge, said Meredith Raimondi, director of congressional relations and public policy for the National Indian Health Council. The spread was rushed with urgency: Native Americans have died from COVID-19 by more than double the rate of white Americans, according to the latest CDC data.
Domestic vaccination rates are higher than white rates in 28 states, including New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska, where many receive care from tribal health centers and the Indian Health Service. In states such as South Carolina and Tennessee, where IHS access is more restricted and locals are more likely to live in urban areas, vaccination rates are much lower than for white residents.
Groups in those areas reported problems finding health care providers to administer the shots. Tribal organizations compiled lists of retired nurses to use clinics. At one point, staff at an Oklahoma City Native American clinic offered to fly to Washington, DC, to help vaccinate local people living around the capital of nations, Raimondi said.
It became an issue and, well, we can get you the vaccine, but we do not know who will administer them, Raimondi said.
The Council and Native American Lifelines, a nonprofit organization that provides health services, partnered with the University of Maryland, Baltimore for a vaccination site exclusively for Native Americans living in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. It started in April.
While vaccination rates for Native Americans exceed those of whites in some states due, in part, to the IHS, the infrastructure does not exist for black Americans, said Rhonda BeLue, chair of the health management policy department at the University of Saint Louis.
At the start of the pandemic, people were shocked by how likely it was that black Americans would die from COVID-19, she said.
However, the same structural inequalities that caused that disproportionate mortality in COVID are the same structural inequalities that preceded COVID and caused disproportionate loads of morbidity and mortality, she said. This is not new.
Some states are reporting higher vaccination rates among Latinos than White and Black residents, which Bibbins-Domingo said fit the polls that show high enthusiasm for Latinos vaccination. It also shows that some of the reported obstacles may have been addressed more effectively in those states, she said.
Paul Berry, chairman of Virginia Latino Advisory Board, attributes in part Virginia’s success to the targeted information dissemination efforts. State and certain counties also increased Spanish-language resources to increase enrollment.
Connecting with any community can not be a second thought, said Diego Abente, president and CEO of St. Louis Casa de Salud, a healthcare provider focused on immigrant communities. Community acquisition, effective use of social media and language programming have been essential from the beginning, he said. Latins have a higher vaccination rate than whites in Missouri.
But nationally, according to experts, the lack of transportation options, the inability to leave work to get a vaccine and concerns about documentation and privacy have diminished the attraction among Latinos.
For me it has more to do with access to health care, Berry said. If you do not live close to health care, you will simply give up immediately. I can not do that vaccination. I will lose my job.
To reduce fears among farm workers in Idaho that they may be part of mixed immigration status families, public health workers stressed the messages that no documentation was required, said Monica Schoch-Spana, a senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Safety Health. She has helped lead her CommuniVax project that seeks to increase absorption among the Black, Latino and Indigenous communities.
Importers It is also important to engage trusted institutions to administer vaccines, Schoch-Spana said: Is it a well-known place, does it feel safe and is it easy to reach?
Federal efforts have placed places in inadequate neighborhoods. About 60 percent of shootings at Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites and community health centers were given to people of color, federal health officials said this week.
Information on race or ethnicity is still missing for nearly 69 million people vaccinated, or 44 percent in CDC data, despite commitments by federal officials to upgrade outdated systems to better inform their response.
CDC spokeswoman Kate Fowlie said their efforts, including sharing strategies for capturing demographic data and reducing data gaps with states and local governments, have resulted in improvements in data collection. Officials are also planning to allow agencies to update previously submitted vaccine data. True national norms by race or ethnic group would each be higher with full data.
Unlike the federal government, North Carolina made it nearly impossible for providers to submit vaccine records without registering race and ethnicity. As a result, it has the most complete demographic data of each state.
Adding to this move was not a simple sales provider and other vaccines were initially resistant, said Kody Kinsley, chief health secretary at the North Carolina Department of Health. But that has paid off in the ability of states to target its response to lagging populations, he said.
Bibbins-Domingo said the federal government and states should make it mandatory to collect these vaccination data from the race because the data guides the response to the pandemic.
Federations know how to do this. They do it every 10 years for registration, she said. That somehow we can not understand it in public health data is simply unacceptable.