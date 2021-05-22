Bears killed at UK zoo after they escaped closure





Female bears, named Snow and Sleeping Beauty, were woven into the locked wild boar room on Friday after a tree fell and formed a bridge for them in London Zoological Society Whipsnade Zoo. The decision was made to euthanize the bears because there was “an immediate threat to human life,” the zoo’s director, Malcolm Fitzpatrick, said in an email to staff. “While brown bears are strong and dangerous predators, our first priority is safety – we need to make informed decisions quickly from our experience and expertise to protect our people, our guests and our other animals,” Fitzpatrick said. The Zookeepers were on stage for a few minutes, but could not simply calm the bears because they would stay “unpredictable and aggressive” for at least 20 minutes, Fitzpatrick added. He said he was “devastated” but that the actions of the guard gardeners “prevented any further loss of life”. There will be an investigation into the incident and veterinarians examined the injured pig. A third bear named Cinderella stood in the closet and is unharmed. “As caretakers and caretakers, this situation is something we train to deal with regular, rigorous training – but one we always hope we will never have to deal with again,” Fitzpatrick said. Now is the unfortunate time for Whipsnade Zoo as it celebrates its time 90th anniversary of Sunday . The area will be 600 hectares organization of activities like treasure hunting, trails and arts and crafts for a week from May 29th. The zoo has 3,500 animals, including lemurs, cheetahs and penguins. Whipsnade Zoo says the European brown bear is the largest bear species and females range in weight from 100 to 250 kilograms (220 to 551 pounds), according to Saving the bear ZSL was founded in 1826 and is a international conservation charity which operates Whipsnade Zoo and London Zoo.

