Aung San Suu Kyi to appear in court in Myanmar on Monday, junta leader says

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was healthy at home and would appear in court in a few days, in his first interview since its overthrow in a coup. February 1.

Main points: Ms. Suu Kyi faces charges ranging from illegal possession of hand-held radios to violating a state secret law

Ms. Suu Kyi faces charges ranging from illegal possession of hand-held radios to violating a state secret law The military leader says in an interview that Ms. Suu Kyi is at home and in “good health”

The military leader says in an interview that Ms. Suu Kyi is at home and in “good health” Fighting between junta and independence movement in northern Myanmar erupts near mine, according to local media

The coup has plunged the country of Southeast Asia into chaos.

On Saturday, one of several ethnic armed groups opposed to the junta advanced to attack a military post in a northwestern fatigue mining town, local media reported.

Ms. Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle against former military rulers, is among more than 4,000 people arrested since the coup.

She faces charges ranging from illegal possession of hand-held radio stations to violating a state secret law.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health. She is at home and healthy. She will face trial in court in a few days,” said Min Aung Hlaing via a video link to the Chinese-language broadcaster based in Hong Kong Phoenix Television on May 20, in excerpts aired Saturday.

The interviewer asked what he thought of the performance of Ms. Suu Kyi, 75, who is widely admired in the country with 53 million for her campaign that had brought about early democratic reforms which were interrupted by the coup.

“She tried everything she could,” Min Aung Hlaing replied.

He reiterated that the military had seized power because it had identified fraud in the election won by Ms Suu Kyi’s party in November even though its allegations were rejected by the then election commission.

MinAungHlaingsaysAungSanSuuKyi “tried everything he could”. ( Reuters: Soe Zeya Tun

He said the military would hold elections and that possible changes to the constitution had been identified and would be made if they were “the will of the people”.

Ms. Suu Kyi’s next appearance in court will take place on Monday in the capital, Naypyidaw. So far, she has only appeared with video links and has not yet been allowed to speak directly to her lawyers.

Junta has cited security reasons for not allowing her to speak to her lawyers in private at a time when military authorities have not yet established control of the country.

They face daily protests, strikes and renewed uprisings.

Fighting erupts near a mine

The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked an army post in the Hkamti settlement in the Sagaing region of northern Myanmar early Saturday, online publications Irrawaddy and Mizzima said.

The photos showed columns of dark smoke rising from the stage.

KIA spokesman Naw Bu said he was aware of the attack but could not give details. A junta spokesman was unable to be reached for comment.

Photos on social media show smoke rising from a post in the town of Hkamti. ( Reuters through the News Ambassador

Mizzima said the attacked site was close to a mining venture involving the military-owned Myanma Economy Holdings Ltd.

Independent broadcaster DVB said three members of the security forces were wounded and nine were captured by insurgents.

Reuters was unable to confirm the reports independently.

Since the coup, open conflict has resumed between the military and the KIA, which has fought for greater autonomy for the Kachin people for nearly six decades and has expressed support for anti-junta protesters.

Why is the Myanmar army killing its own people? Hundreds are estimated to have been killed since a military coup destroyed Myanmar’s “fragile” democracy. To understand the power of the military you have to look back decades. Read more

Mizzima said the military used aircraft in attacks on KIA in Hkamti, a town on the Chindwin River in a remote region rich in jade and gold about 50 kilometers from the border with India.

The military has carried out numerous bombing raids on KIA positions in recent weeks and has also clashed with ethnic armies in east and west Myanmar.

Security forces have killed at least 812 people since the coup, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners.

Min Aung Hlaing said the actual figure was around 300 and that 47 police officers had also been killed.

Myanmar media reported that a soldier was killed by gunfire in a shopping mall, Yangon, on Saturday.

Loading

Reuters