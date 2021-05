Greta Thunberg aims to change the way food is produced Mighty 790 KFGO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has set her sights on changing the way the world produces and consumes food in order to counteract a trio of threats: carbon emissions, disease outbreaks and animal suffering. In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Thunberg said the environmental impact of agriculture, as well as outbreaks of diseases such as COVID-19, which is believed to have originated from animals, will be reduced by changing the way food is produced. Our relationship with nature has broken down. But relationships can change, Thunberg said in the video marking International Day for Biological Diversity. A focus on agriculture and linking the climate crisis to health pandemics is a new angle for Thunberg, which has typically focused its anger on policymakers and carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The climate crisis, the ecological crisis and the health crisis are all interrelated, she said. Thunberg said the spread of animal-to-human disease was caused by farming methods, adding that a move to a plant-based diet could save up to 8 billion tonnes of CO2 each year. The World Health Organization has said that the coronavirus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, while scientists say that 60% of human infectious diseases that appeared from 1990 to 2004 came from animals. Meanwhile, the demand for alternatives to regular meat is growing worldwide due to concerns about health, animal welfare and the environment. More than two dozen firms are testing laboratory-raised fish, beef and chicken, hoping to penetrate an untested segment of the alternative meat market, which according to Barclays could be worth $ 140 billion by 2029. The Global Center for Adaptation, which works to accelerate climate resilience, said in January that climate change could reduce global food production by up to 30%, while rising seas and stronger storms could force hundreds of millions of people into cities. coastal to leave their homes. (Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Alison Williams)

