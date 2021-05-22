China criticizes Marise Payne’s “miserable” statement on case of arrested Australian Yang Hengjun





Labor has weighed heavily on federal government calls for banned Australian writer Yang Hengjun to be allowed access to his lawyer and Australian consular officials ahead of his trial in China. But China has responded to Foreign Minister Marise Payne over its “miserable” statement Friday about the case. Dr Yang will stand trial on espionage charges in a closed Chinese court on Thursday, May 27 after being held in Beijing for more than two years. Senator Payne says that despite repeated requests from Australian officials, Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the allegations he faces. Since his arrest, the 55-year-old blogger has had no access to his family and limited access to his lawyer, she said in a statement Friday. “This has been a closed and unclear process to date. As a basic standard of justice, access to justice for observers should be a minimum to conform to international standards of transparency,” said Senator Payne. But the Chinese embassy in Australia on Saturday said the foreign minister’s comments were “miserable”. “Chinese judicial authorities treat the case strictly in accordance with the law and fully protect the legal rights of the person concerned,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement. “The Australian side must respect China’s judicial sovereignty and refrain from interfering in any form with the Chinese judicial authorities in the lawful handling of the matter.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously said it is “absolutely untrue” Dr Yang acted as a spy for Australia and Dr Yang has told his family he is innocent and “I will never confess something I did not do”. Labor Sen. Penny Wong said Saturday that the opposition was deeply concerned that Chinese authorities had failed to provide any explanation or evidence for the allegations. “We strongly support the government’s advocacy for Dr Yang, including through consular assistance, and we are disappointed that he has not received basic standards of justice or procedural justice in line with China’s international legal obligations,” she said in a statement. Senator Wong said China also had obligations under the Australia-China bilateral consular agreement. As a result, Australian officials should be allowed access to Dr.’s hearing. Yang on May 27 and he should be given advance access to the lawyer and his consular officers. Dr Yang’s trial was due to begin in January but has been delayed by four months. He faces a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty of national security breach charges by joining or accepting a mission from an unidentified espionage organization. Dr. Yang was arrested by Chinese authorities in January 2019 at Guangzhou Airport after arriving from New York. Australia has consistently lobbied in support of him and that of a second arrested Australian, journalist Cheng Lei, who has also been held under suspicion of endangering national security. Me Reuters.

