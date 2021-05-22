International
Former BBC Director Tony Hall resigns as chairman of the National Gallery following Lord Dyson’s damn report
ex BBC general manager Lord Tony Hall has resigned as chairman of the National Gallery amid ongoing riots over corporations interview for Panorama 1995 with Princess Diana.
In a statement, Lord Hall said his continued presence in the gallery would be a distraction and he apologized for “the events of 25 years ago”.
A damn report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered the fraudulent behavior of journalist Martin Bashir in the way he took the interview with the Princess of Wales and labeled a 1996 internal investigation conducted by Lord Hall, who was director of current BBC news and affairs when Diana’s interview appeared to be “sadly ineffective”.
In a statement the Lord Hall of the Birkenhead CBE said: I have today resigned as President of the National Gallery.
“I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear that continuing my role would be a distraction from an institution that I am very interested in.
“As I said two days ago, I’m very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe that leadership means taking responsibility.
The Vice President, Sir John Kingman, will assume the responsibilities of President of the National Gallery at the moment.
Lord Hall led the investigation that acquitted Bashir, even though he had previously admitted lies about the false documents he used in taking the interview.
He was general manager when Bashir was controversially hired by the BBC as a religious affairs correspondent in 2016 and was later promoted to editor of religion.
Lord Dyson’s research revealed that the BBC “did not achieve the high standards of integrity and transparency that are its hallmark” in the way it interviewed Diana.
Mr Bashir ordered false bank statements and used “fraudulent conduct” in a “serious breach” of the BBC producers’ instructions to secure his interview with Panorama, the investigation concluded.
Journalists, who left the BBC last week citing health reasons, showed bank statements to Brother Diana, who claimed to show payments to the bank account of Alan Waller, a former Earl Spencer employee, Commander Patrick Jephson, Diana’s private secretary, and Commander Richard Aylard, Prince of Wales’s private secretary, according to Lordit Dyson.
The report said: “By telling Earl Spencer the false statements of Waller and Jephson / Aylard and informing him of their contents, Mr. Bashir tricked him and encouraged him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana. By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, Mr. Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview.
What were the main findings in Lord Dyson’s report?
Mr Bashir ordered fake bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer
Mr. Bashir produced and showed Earl Spencer bank statements which contained information that may have been fabricated by Mr. Bashir
He acted to deceive Earl Spencer and incite him to arrange for Mr. Bashir to meet Princess Diana
By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, he was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview
Behavior as described above, Mr Bashir acted improperly and in serious breach of the BBC Direct Manufacturers Guidelines
His resignation comes after another former BBC executive involved in the 1996 internal investigation, Tim Suter, announced on Friday that he was retiring from his board role with media watchdog Ofcom.The chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee Julian Knight has called on current CEO Tim Davie to give a full explanation of how Mr Bashir regenerated in 2016.
Mr Knight said some people may suspect the journalist was given the job of religion as a way to keep quiet about what he knew exactly.
“This is certainly something that some may be skeptical of,” Mr Knight told BBC Radio 4 Today.
If they knew he had lied before and also had to give up a mediocre American network, why was he good enough for the BBC?
I just want transparency and response from the BBC, he added.
Mr Knight said the BBC should now consider paying compensation to whistleblowers whose careers had been damaged after raising concerns about the way Bashir had acted.
He noted the case of graphic designer Matt Wiessler, who stepped aside after informing BBC bosses that Bashir had asked him to make fun of a series of fake bank statements.
