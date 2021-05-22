International
‘I am Salman Khan’: Salman Rushdie’s hilarious response wins Twitter
A recent case of misidentification involving Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie has started a riot of laughter online.
Remember the epic Snapchat-Snapdeal confusion? Well, this is somewhat similar. What happened recently was that the author faced online abuse when he got confused with politician Salman Khurshid over a tweet. But by showing his cool demeanor, the author had an epic response that is gaining ground on the internet.
It all started when Congress leader Khurshid posted on Twitter two photos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as he recalled the latter on the anniversary of his death. Taking to Twitter, the politician signed the images thus: “The former and future king of democracy.”
The former and future king of democracy. pic.twitter.com/UwpCabdgwm
Salman Khurshid (@ salman7khurshid) May 21, 2021
While many paid homage to the former prime minister, some were unhappy with Khurshid’s post. One Twitter user, Katu Satya (@dOfficialITgirl) responded to the tweet by saying, “Expect a chamcha like @SalmanRushdie to use the word ‘King’ to define ‘democracy.'” Just instead of tagging Khurshid, the Twitter user tagged it incorrectly Midnight children author.
Instead of offending or ignoring the mistake, the award-winning author played along and went on to label Bollywood actor Salman Khan as he responded to Twitter users for the hilarious blunder.
I think you were wrong Salman. I am @BeingSalmanKhan. https://t.co/J9DSAI41P1
Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) May 21, 2021
People loved his sense of humor and remained divided. Many commented saying the tweet made the day.
The humor of this sequence of tweets is Epic !! Thanks to the 3 Salmans
Upasna Asthana (@ luminosity18) May 21, 2021
Will the High Salman really rise ..
Deejay (@shockingcart) May 21, 2021
Wonderful answer from a legend .. everywhere to u gentleman ..
Amit Bhanot (@candidbhanot) May 21, 2021
Shortness is truly the spirit of ingenuity. Bravo !!
Ajay Divakaran (ajaydiv) May 21, 2021
Sharma chetane (@ Chetansharma448) May 21, 2021
And that’s why Twitter should never have an edit button! https://t.co/xcKNu1f1CV
In Kar (@ORaiden) May 21, 2021
In these difficult times, do not forget a chance for it # laughs! https://t.co/FwchUiEJPx
Powervati (@powervatitales) May 21, 2021
The Internet won by @SalmanRushdie https://t.co/Gj7eeaQtsm
VK (@finance_sme) May 21, 2021
Salman ke peechay salman .. uske peechay salman… Too many salman.
Inspired by a dialogue from another salman. https://t.co/uSGNNxrpBN
Z. Sky (@ Lifeisbhram) May 21, 2021
How To Tap My Sing Time Microphone Release Time! https://t.co/89fnHpEY3a
Smurfer_Zen (@SmurferZ) May 21, 2021
‘My name is Salman: The Comedy of Mistakes’! @SalmanRushdie https://t.co/zTgBYBhe3s
RD (@DharRenuka) May 21, 2021
