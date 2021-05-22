Prince William recalls the moment he learned that Diana had died and the ‘dark days of grief’

Prince William recalled the moment when he was told Diana had died and spoke of the ‘dark days of grief’ that followed, while on a visit to Scotland earlier today.

Brother Prince Harry had just a few days ago accused the kings of ‘total negligence’ as he revealed his feelings for the kings in a series of newly released mental health.

He revealed that he had turned to alcohol and drugs to mask the trauma of his mother Princess Diana’s death in the new Apple TV series produced by Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can Not See.

On Saturday, William opened up about his feelings after another sensational week for the noisy royal family as the Queen herself was welcomed aboard the Royal Navy HMS Queen Elizabeth prior to her operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.







He showed how Scotland is the source of his saddest but also happiest memories, while giving an introductory speech to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

This comes after Prince William recorded a furious statement as a new report exploded on the BBC about the treatment of the broadcast of the deceptive tactics of Diana’s former despised journalist, Diana this week.

The episode made an extraordinary intervention from what seemed determined to be the last salvo in the rift between the old kings and Harry and wife Meghan Markle.







However, Scotland is also the place where he met his future wife 20 years ago this year, which he described as a reminder of “great joy”.

William, clad in thorny tails and diamonds and jubilee gold medals as he addressed the gathering, was appointed by the Queen as Lord of the High Commissioner to the assembly.

She participated in the “mixed” form due to the pandemic, with only a small number of people in the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh and others browsing online.







William’s appointment was delayed due to Covid. The Prince of Wales, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal have all taken on the role, but William is the first grandson of the Queens to do so.

In his address to the assembly Saturday, William said: “Scotland is a source of some of my happiest but also saddest memories.

“I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died. Still in shock, I found a sanctuary in service at Crathie Kirk that morning and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scots abroad.







“As a result, the connection I feel with Scotland will continue forever.

“Beside this painful memory is a great joy because I was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year when I first met Catherine.

Needless to say, the city where you meet your future wife has a very special place in your heart.

“George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they have begun to build their happy memories here as well.”

Duke recalled his time at St. Andrews University in Fife, where he and Kate studied.

He said: “I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews, the city and the students left me alone to continue my student life, allowing me to share their freedoms – and their pubs.







“Scotland is very important to me and will always have a special place in my heart.

“I’ve been to Scotland since I was a little boy.

“As I grew up I saw how my grandmother enjoys every minute spent here and my father is never happier than walking among the hills.

“My childhood was full of vacations having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lakes, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the weird message.”







William kicked off a week-long visit to Scotland on Friday and the Duchess of Cambridge will join him on Monday for the rest of the tour.

He and Kate hear how students coped during the pandemic and will also visit East Lothian, North Lanarkshire and Orkney.

Duke will address the assembly again at its closing ceremony on Thursday, the last day of Cambridge’s engagements in Scotland.

As William greeted Sturgeon, the Scottish leader joked about the rain in Edinburgh when he arrived on Friday.

I know, but at least it kept dripping yesterday, so it was not too bad, replied the royal.

During Saturday’s proceedings, Rev. George Whyte, ordinary chaplain and chief minister of the Church of Scotland, read a letter from the Queen.







She wrote about new connections that have been established in times of emergency that will serve us all in the future as the UK seeks to rebuild and reshape community life.

The monarch himself made a public appearance as well, as her family life spends another week in the spotlight in the weeks following the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Queen was welcomed aboard the Royal Navy HMS Queen Elizabeth prior to her operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 3 billion warship, with eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets, will depart for Asia later Saturday accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a Royal Navy company.

The Queen was greeted by the ship’s commanding officer and Commodore as she arrived by helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier at Portsmouth Naval Base.