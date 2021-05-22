Koo, Telecom News, ET Telecom





New Delhi: The microblogging platform Homegrown Koo on Saturday said it has met the compliance requirements of the new guidelines for digital platforms ahead of the deadline set later this month. On February 25, the government announced stricter regulations for social media firms such as Facebook and Twitter, urging them to remove any content marked by authorities within 36 hours and set up a grievance redressal mechanism with an officer with headquarters in the country. The government had set 50 lakh registered users as the threshold for designating a 'significant social media broker', who would have to comply with additional obligations and compliance under new IT rules seeking to crack down on misuse of media platforms. social. Announcing the guidelines in February, she had said the new rules take effect immediately, while key social media providers (based on the number of users) will take three months before they start implementing them. In a statement Saturday, Koo said its Privacy Policy, Terms of Use and Community Guidelines reflect the requirements of the Rules as applicable to key social media brokers. Koo has close to 6 million users (60 lakh), making it a leading social media broker under the new guidelines. "Furthermore, Koo has implemented a due diligence and grievance mechanism supported by a Compliance Officer, Nodal Officer and Grievance Officer, with Indian residence." Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo, said the company is building a first product in India and that user safety and comfort are of paramount importance. "Compliance with the new social media guidelines published by the Government of India over time clearly shows why it is important for Indian social media players to thrive in the country," he added. Koo, founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, was launched last year to allow users to express themselves and engage on the platform in Indian languages. It supports multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, among others. The move aims to make social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram – which have seen a phenomenal increase in usage in recent years in India – more responsive and responsive to the content expected on their platform. . The new rules – announced earlier this year – require 'important social media intermediaries' to pursue appropriate due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer. All three officials will have to reside in India. Players will need to publish a monthly compliance report and actively remove content details. According to data cited by the government, India has 53 WhatsApp users, 44.8 YouTube users, 41 Facebook subscribers, 21 Instagram clients, while 1.75 million account holders are on the Twitter microblogging platform. New rules were introduced to make social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram – which have seen a phenomenal increase in usage in recent years in India – more responsive and responsive to expected content on their platform. Social media companies will have to remove posts depicting nudity or converted photos within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and will be required to uncover the first creator of mischievous information that undermines India's sovereignty, state security or public order when questioned by the court or government.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos