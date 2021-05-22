China will stand with Bangladesh, Asia S against Covid-19





China will continue to support Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese Foreign Minister says China has said it will continue to support Bangladesh’s war against Covid-19 and is ready to facilitate discussions on “vaccine filling” cooperation between Chinese companies and Bangladesh. China also said as a “good neighbor, partner and friend” of South Asian countries, it is ready to stay with people of all countries, including Bangladesh, until the coronavirus pandemic can be defeated. “South Asia is currently facing the severe challenges of a new round of pandemics,” State Counselor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday evening. Wang Yi said the Covid-19 pandemic is a common enemy to all of humanity. There is an urgent need for neighboring countries to provide mutual assistance and overcome disasters, he said. Wang Yi said that in March of this year, President Xi Jinping sent a video message at an event organized by Bangladesh to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Nation’s Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence. , which injected a strong impetus for the development of China-Bangladesh relations. The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the two countries have always strongly supported each other on issues related to each other’s core interests. “China will continue to support Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. Wang Yi hoped that the two countries would diligently advance the Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI), ensure early completion of key projects, expand cooperation in the fields of information, communication and digital economy, and create new perspectives for cooperation. mutually beneficial between China and Bangladesh Dr Momen expressed congratulations on the successful landing of Mars on the China probe and his gratitude for China’s invaluable support and strong assistance in Bangladesh’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He said Bangladesh will always adhere to the one-China principle and will continue to strongly support China on issues related to Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights. Dr Momen said Bangladesh is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in pandemic control and economic recovery, as well as push the Bangladesh-China strategic cooperation partnership to a new level. He also praised China’s positive role in recent events around Palestine.







