Philippines investigating illegal sale of COVID-19 footage, vaccine slots





Dulce Allanza, 85, receives a dose of China Sinovac Biotech Coronavirus Vaccine (COVID-19) at a vaccination site for bedridden and disabled people in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 7 2021. REUTERS / Lisa Marie David

The Philippines is investigating reports that some people have illegally sold COVID-19 shots or their vaccine sites for financial gain, officials said Saturday after they reminded the public that vaccines are free. Law enforcement officers learned of the illegal activity through posts on social media where vendors offer vaccine slots for more than 15,000 pesos ($ 313), Philippine Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement. “The sale of COVID-19 vaccines that have been given emergency use authorization is illegal,” Eleazar said as he ordered police to identify and arrest those behind the fraud. The Philippines, which has recorded more than 1 million coronavirus infections and nearly 20,000 deaths, has approved for emergency use seven brands of COVID-19 vaccines, including China’s Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) and Pfizer / BioNTech (PFE.N ) of China. “Those who are engaged in the unauthorized sale of anti-COVID vaccines, we urge you to stop what you are doing,” the government force for coronavirus said in a statement. “The long arm of the law will soon catch you.” More than 2.5 million people have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the Philippines began its immunization vaccine on March 1, data from the Department of Health showed. More than 780,000 people given both doses. The Philippines is prioritizing health care workers, the elderly and people with medical conditions in its vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million of its 110 million people this year. ($ 1 =. 47,9100 Philippine Pesos) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

