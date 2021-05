The top commander of the Nigerian army was killed in a plane crash

The photo of the file shows General Ibrahim Attahiru

Image credit: AFP

Abuja: The commander of Nigeria’s top army, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers were killed Friday when their plane crashed in the north of the country, the government said. Army Chief of Staff Attahiru was just appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January as part of a shake-up of the top military command to better combat widespread violence and a more than a decade-long jihadist uprising. Attahiru died as news was also circulating that Nigerian jihadist leader Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau had been severely wounded or possibly killed after clashes with a rival faction of Daesh allies. President Buhari, a former general elected for the first time in 2015, has been under increasing pressure from allies and critics as well as over growing security problems in Africa’s most populous country. In a statement, Buhari said the crash was a deadly blow to our mother, at a time when our armed forces are ready to end the security challenges facing the country. The army chief was killed when his plane crashed in the northern state of Kaduna, air force spokesman Edward Gabkwet told AFP, without giving any details about the incident. The Nigerian military has been fighting an Islamic insurgency in the northeast since 2009, a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 and displaced about two million more. Attahiru had once been tasked with leading the front line offensive against Boko Harams Shekau in the northeast in 2017. Boko Harams Abu Bakar Shekau

Image credit: Reuters

Local intelligence sources said Shekau was seriously injured this week when rivals of Daesh allies attacked his stronghold in the Sambisa forest in the northeastern state of Borno. Sources said Shekau was wounded when he shot himself to avoid capture after Islamic State militants [Daesh] in the West African Province (ISWAP) surrounded it after a series of battles between rival groups. The Nigerian military has said it is investigating the reports and neither ISWAP nor Boko Haram have issued any statements regarding the Sambisa attack or Shekaus’ whereabouts. But analysts said his loss would be a major blow to Boko Haram and potentially allows the ISWAP faction to consolidate its territorial control in northeastern Nigeria.

