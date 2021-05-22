The ‘ecological catastrophe’ was feared as Greece battled forest fires





ATHENS – Hundreds of firefighters battled Saturday’s first major forest fire in Greece on Saturday as experts warned of a “major ecological disaster” in the nature conservation area near Athens. The fire, which broke out late Wednesday in the Geraneia Mountains about 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital, is “one of the largest in the last 20 to 30 years and came at the start of the season,” the fire chief said. Stefanos Kolokouris told ANT1 television. He said better weather conditions allowed firefighters to take control of the main front of the blast late Friday, but “some active and scattered flames” remain. More than 270 firefighters, backed by 16 aircraft and the military, were battling the blaze, the fire service said. No injuries were reported, but a number of houses were damaged or destroyed and a dozen villages and hamlets were evacuated. The extent of the damage, especially to farmers, will only be clear when the fire is fully under control, the civil protection agency said. But experts and associations quoted in the Greek media have warned of a “large-scale ecological catastrophe”. About 54 percent of the dense and so far protected pine forests have been burned, said the left-wing daily Avghi. And 6.1 percent of the range is part of the European Union Natura 2000 network of nature conservation sites. Euthymios Lekkas, professor of environmental disaster management at the University of Athens, said the fires had burned more than 55 square kilometers (21 square miles) of pine forest and other land, some of them agricultural. “It’s a major ecological catastrophe that needs work to avoid landslides and terrible floods in the fall,” he told public television ERT. The Civil Defense Agency said the blaze started near the village of Schinos next to the Loutraki resort, apparently by someone burning vegetation in an olive grove. Turtles and fences Smoke from the fire engulfed Athens with ashes falling from the sky. Rescue associations called on Friday to help animals injured, burned or dehydrated by the fires, bringing food, water and first aid. One organization, Caesar’s Paradise, said birds, turtles, hedgehogs, and feral pigs, as well as cats and dogs, had been found dead by smoke and flames. Greek NGO ANIMA said it was particularly concerned because the fires broke out “in the spring, when the animals give birth to their young”. “It’s difficult for newborns to run or fly with their wings like adults,” the organization said on social media. The WWF has launched a petition calling on the government to take “serious preventive measures against forest fires”. Greece faces violent forest fires every summer, driven by dry weather, strong winds and temperatures that often rise well above 30 C (86 F). These may be of natural origin, or criminal, for the purpose of real estate speculation, or due to negligence. In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mat, near Athens, in the worst fire disaster in Greece.







