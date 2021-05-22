Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris holds unusual bilateral meeting with a foreign leader at the White House





Vice President Harris met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House on Friday, without President Biden in attendance, and then the two appeared together to make a statement. A bilateral meeting at the White House between a U.S. vice president and a visiting head of state followed by a joint appearance with the two is very unusual. The event included a photo-op of Harris and Moon walking and talking before the meeting, which included Moon and some of his assistants, and Harris and some of her. Harris’s meeting with Moon was not the first time the vice president had spoken to a world leader himself. Harris also called Wednesday with Jordanian King Abdullah II to address the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire in Gaza. VP KAMALA HARRIS, NO BIDEN, CALL JORDAN KING ABDULLAH POUR ISRAEL-GAZA AGREEMENT Since taking office in January, Harris has also spoken with French President Emanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In April, Harris also welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House before the Japanese leader later met with Biden. Fox News could not immediately reach the White House to comment on what she and Moon discussed, but Harris said “the challenges that exist on the Korean Peninsula” would be at the top of the list. She later posted a message on Twitter about the meeting. “Today, I met with the President of the Republic of Korea Moon,” she wrote. “We discussed North Korea, global health and how we can address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle. We look forward to working with President Moon to address the challenges we face.” The vice president vowed on other remarks to work with South Korea to promote “a region that is unrestricted by obligation.” Harris’s vice presidency has played an important role in building U.S. foreign relations an issue that was at the cornerstone of Bidens’s presidential campaign. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION It has also been tasked with addressing the “root causes” contributing to the southern border crisis, which aims to strengthen U.S. ties with Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. Harris will make her first international trip in June to Mexico and Guatemala in a bid to stem the endless flow of migrants arriving at the southern border. Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

