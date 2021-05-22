EXPLANATORY: Why India ‘the pharmacy of the world’ does not have many shots

NEW DELHI – Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations that his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines to help all of humanity. “Now India is struggling to meet its domestic shooting needs amid a staggering rise in infections.

As the world’s largest producer of vaccines, India was always expected to play a leading role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But a mix of overconfidence, poor planning and bad luck has prevented it from happening.

Here’s a look at what went wrong:

TAKE CARE OFF THE PROTECTOR

Officials in India seemed to have been caught up in several things, including the speed with which vaccines were approved for use worldwide. India, like many other countries had worked under the assumption that the vaccines would not be ready for use by mid-2021.

Instead, they began to be green-lighted in some places in December increasing the pressure not only to produce, but to deliver promised images as soon as possible. India, which approved two vaccines in January, turned out to be unprepared for eventual demand either domestically or abroad.

The government plan has been to vaccinate 300 million and nearly 1.4 billion people in India by August. But it really wasn’t booked even close enough to the kicks to do so. He had just assumed in part based on forecasts from domestic vaccine manufacturers that there would be enough doses to vaccinate people at home and fulfill promised orders abroad.

There was also little internal urgency because India infections had been steadily declining for months. In fact, in January, just days after India launched its domestic vaccination campaign and also began exporting shots, Modi declared victory over the pandemic at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The Modi government seemed to have the early success of its so-called vaccine diplomacy, and the Foreign Ministry reiterated from time to time that exports were calibrated according to the needs of the domestic immunization program.

Experts say it turned out to be a dangerous miscalculation as an explosion of internal affairs was near the corner.

Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science and Education in Pune City, said the government should have planned for the future instead of celebrating its victory over the virus.

I have no idea why people did not think about it, she said. No one did the calculation … how many doses will be needed in India?

PRODUCTION PROBLEMS

India has two major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines: the Serum Institute of India, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech, which is making its own local vaccine.

India allowed companies to start producing their photos last year while awaiting official approval from regulators. Both the government and the companies thought that by the time approvals were approved, they would have had larger stocks of vaccines than they did.

Scaling up production has turned out to be a problem for both companies.

Serum Institute chief executive Adar Poonawalla told the Associated Press in December that the goal was to make up to 100 million shots a month by January and share them equally between India and the world. But the federal government told states last month that the company was only producing 60 million shots a month.

The company has said a fire at its facilities in January and a U.S. embargo on the export of raw materials needed to make the strikes have hampered production. Poonawalla told the AP that leaving suppliers in the US could result in a delay of up to six months.

Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella told reporters in January that the company was aiming to make 700 million shots in 2021. But the federal government of India told states last month that the company was producing only 10 million shots a month.

The government said last month it was giving the company millions of dollars in grants to try to help it increase production.

Neither the company nor the Ministry of Health of India responded to requests for comment.

WHAT ELSE?

With India registering hundreds of thousands of new infections every day, the government on May 1 opened vaccination for all adults. This caused an increase in demand which has removed the degree of shortage.

India has so far received only 196 million shots, including 10 million as part of COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at ensuring equal access to vaccines. Only 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, while 104 million more have received the first stroke.

But the number of strokes administered has dropped from an average of 3.6 million a day on April 10 to about 1.4 million a day on May 20.

To help with the shortage, India has greeneded the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and 200,000 doses of it arrived last week.

The government says supplies will improve soon and expects more than 2 billion shots to be available between August and December, according to Dr. VK Paul, a government adviser. That would include 750 million shots fired by the Serum Institute, 550 million shots fired by Bharat Biotech and 156 million shots fired by Russia.

There are also plans for five Indian companies to make the Russian vaccine locally and for the Serum Institute to make a version of the Novavax vaccine and vaccines from five other Indian companies, pictures of which are still being tested.

But experts warn that such estimates are once again very optimistic.

“These are optimistic assessments … there are many ifs and buts that need to be considered,” Bal said.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Department of Medical Education’s Scientific Education Department. AP is solely responsible for all content.