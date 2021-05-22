International
World champions Hurd, Memmel have a great look at the US Classic
Morgan Hurd can feel when pressure crawls on him.
The kind of pressure that comes with territory when you have the world champion title on your resume is not simply external. Its internal.
She has been one of the best gymnasts on the planet for years. The only thing 19-year-old Hurd has not done is make an Olympic team, a by-product of the calendar more than anything else. Her first year of competing as a senior came in 2017 when she was practically put on a world title in Montreal.
Having a kick at the 2020 Olympics was always part of the plan. Hurd seemed to be on its way last March when it won the American Cup in what was supposed to be the first big step towards the 2020 Tokyo Games after an occasional tough season of competition.
Then the pandemic hit COVID-19. The Olympics were postponed 12 months back. And all the momentum disappeared.
That way, things have not been any different for Hurd than for most of the other women who hope to make the American team when he heads to Japan in July.
In a very real way, however, there is a significant difference.
Only Hurd, Simone Biles and Chellsie Memmel will take the floor at the US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday with a comprehensive world medal (or in Biles’ case, five of them) hidden somewhere. Of the three, Hurd is the only one without an Olympic medal.
For Biles, the next two months could very well serve as a winning lap. For the 32-year-old 2005 world champion Memmel and a member of the 2008 US Olympic silver medal team this weekend is simply another surprising step in an incredible comeback.
For Hurd, who lives and trains in Delaware, this is her first and possibly only opportunity to do the Games. And she knows it. And she knows that others do too.
I really have expectations for myself and know that everyone else also has because of what I have done in the past, Hurd said on Friday. But at the same time, I really need to remind myself and keep telling myself this, That was how many years ago?
Almost four, which can be lifelong at the level of the sports elite. Miles and injuries (three surgeries only on her right elbow) have been added.
I was a teenager (in 2017), Hurd said. You know, my body was holding up better. I have been an athlete much less time. So I just have to remind myself that where I am now, I am doing the best I can do now.
Hurd plans to use the meeting as a foundation she hopes can be built to go to a busy stretch that includes the U.S. Championships in two weeks and the Olympic Tests in late June. She will not be competing in uneven bars this weekend and her routines at other events will be watered down with an eye towards increasing difficulty in time for Trials.
My gymnastics may not be at the highest level I would like, but honestly I have never felt better, Hurd said. Just being there has really boosted my whole morale and has already given me a lot of confidence.
No matter what happens over the next five weeks, Hurd finds himself and the world in a different place than when he stood at the top of the podium at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.
Hurd, born in China before being adopted and brought to the US, has become an increasingly vocal supporter of social justice initiatives. She spoke at a rally to ban Asian hatred in New York last month. On Friday she wore a T-shirt with Stop Asian Hate on one sleeve and BLM (Black Lives Matter) on the other. She attributed her greatest public advocacy to the bravery of other gymnasts who stepped forward to detail the abuse they suffered during their careers.
(They) paved the way and opened the floor to be able to use my voice, Hurd said. And I just thought to myself, too, that all of these things are much bigger than gymnastics, and if gymnastics disappeared tomorrow, these problems would still be there. And I am a first person and a second gymnast.
A mentality echoed from Memmel, who retired in the fall of 2012 and had no real plans to return until the closure of COVID-19 last spring gave her plenty of time on her hands. What started with a simple attack on adult gymnastics evolved into something much more serious. She was nervous on Friday when she entered the arena to practice on the same floor with young women half her age.
She admitted the nervousness was pointless because she ultimately knows she is playing with house money.
I think this is the interesting part this time, that gymnastics is a big part of my life, but it is not the only part of my life, said Memmel, who will be competing in two events on Saturday but hopes to expand into it. four if successfully petition on its way to the American Championship. So if I do not do well, I am still a woman and I still have two amazing children and an amazing family and just this incredible, incredible support system, you know, how much she loved me so much. So you know what, I’m still winning.
