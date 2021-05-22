Content Editor APAC – Greenpeace International (deadline June 6, 2021) »Content Editor APAC – Greenpeace International (deadline June 6, 2021)





Description Greenpeace International is hiring a digital media specialist – content editor – for our global communications hub in the Asia Pacific region.

For this role, we need a smart communicator with a deep understanding of digital media and the global news agenda. You will strategize, plan and package stories for international audiences. With an ability to write dense content, an eye for powerful images, you will demonstrate understanding and passion for using social media: how to use, track and analyze it. Creating compelling, influential and conversational content to help change energy and inspire change will be second nature to you. You will be able to discern the opportunities and risks associated with Greenpeace and have a broad understanding of social and political issues throughout the Asia-Pacific region. You will work closely with partner centers in the Americas and the EMEA regions to host a 24/7 newsroom, answering questions, distributing engaging content across Greenpeace International digital platforms (currently mainly Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the site of the Internet). And if that’s not enough, you will also support a global network of Greenpeace offices and campaign project teams to plan and deliver effective communications. Success in this role will depend on having a proactive, open and collaborative approach to working with colleagues around the world and a commitment to the principles of equality, diversity and justice. This is a full time position and is offered for 12 months (with the possibility of extension subject to review). The successful candidate may be located in a country with a Greenpeace National / Regional Organization (subject to agreement) with a preference for candidates based in Asia and the Pacific. What will be your tasks (in short): Content coordination and strategic input to sharpen plans and implement results.

Maintain a strong understanding and up-to-date knowledge of the digital media landscape.

Build / maintain relationships with internal partners and external media influencers to facilitate strong projects and communications.

Use media analytics monitoring and tracking to see opportunities for accountable campaigns and impact on relevant public discourse. And to manage risks.

Advocate for protocols and standards that prioritize equality, diversity, inclusion and fairness in our work and champion best practices and high quality results in our global communications.

Based on material produced primarily by Greenpeace regional national organizations (NROs), they extend the reach and impact of campaigns by curing and repackaging content for use across Greenpeace Internationals digital platforms.

Provide expertise and creativity to support NROs, campaign projects and allies to amplify their message by identifying news and article angles and creating effective communication plans and results.

Write, modify, and elevate ideas to build impactful experiences in line with our global history and program priorities

Plan and deliver social media results and community management to deepen relationships and inform and engage new supporters, partners, allies and influencers Requests What we are looking for: You have at least 5 years of professional experience in a media, content, campaign environment, with experience of monitoring application, analysis and audience knowledge to strengthen impact.

A history of learning and success in social media-driven campaigns and editorial initiatives.

In-depth knowledge of social media platforms and culture, and the ability to do multiple tasks and engage online communities on multiple networks at once.

A commitment to justice, diversity and inclusion and appreciation of how to live these through our communication.

Understanding the many languages ​​and cultures in the region, including professional English proficiency, is highly desirable, as is a keen sense of social justice. Compensation benefits This is an exciting position in a distributed team operating in a dynamic internal and external context. You will need to be a flexible and organized beginner with the ability to work from home. It is a role for someone who is passionate about news, stories and working with others to engage audiences and foster social change. Do you see yourself in this description? If so, we would love to hear from you! Contact information To apply, please apply with your CV and cover letter here before June 6, 2021, 23:59 CEST. Please include an example of the results you produced (such as a blog, tweet, or mock social media post) highlighting one of our campaign issues in your cover letter. Greenpeace International is an equal opportunity employer with a long commitment to providing a work environment that respects the dignity and worth of each individual. We recognize and appreciate the benefits and strengths that diversity brings to our employees and the entire organization, and we thrive in an environment that encourages respect and trust. We do not discriminate on the basis of employment opportunities or practices based on age, origin, nationality, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation , veteran status, or any other legally protected attribute and would like to invite you in particular to apply.

